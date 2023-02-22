Joint Government and RCN statement

The below is a joint statement from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Royal College of Nursing regarding ongoing pay talks.

“The Government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks. Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister’s priority to halve inflation. The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.