HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Joint inspection of the multi agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff
Today, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) published a report of the findings from a joint inspection of the multi-agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff.
This inspection was carried out by CIW, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales.
Between 15 and 19 January 2024, Care Inspectorate Wales, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales carried out a joint inspection of the multi agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff.
This report outlines our findings.
Get the report
Joint inspection of the multi agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff
Read more about joint inspections in Wales
Joint inspection of child protection arrangements
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/joint-inspection-of-multi-agency-response-to-abuse-and-neglect-of-children-in-cardiff/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Concerns about Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service’s performance03/05/2024 11:10:00
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) needs to do more to improve how it keeps people safe from fire and other risks, and how it promotes the right values, culture and diversity within its workforce, the fire inspectorate has said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland: An inspection of crime data integrity02/05/2024 12:25:00
HMICFRS yesterday published a report on crime data integrity within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption?30/04/2024 16:20:00
HMICFRC inspected the National Crime Agency in January 2023 and examined how well the agency helps police forces and other law enforcement bodies to identify corruption and tackle it.
North Yorkshire Police improves its performance13/03/2024 15:20:00
North Yorkshire Police has made improvements in how it keeps people safe, reduces crime and provides victims with an effective service, the police inspectorate has said.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary uses police powers effectively but must improve how it responds to the public and manages offenders13/03/2024 13:25:00
Cambridgeshire Constabulary needs to improve how it manages offenders and responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.
Gloucestershire Constabulary records crime well but must improve its response to the public13/03/2024 12:25:00
Gloucestershire Constabulary needs to improve how it responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.
Nottinghamshire Police moved into enhanced monitoring11/03/2024 13:25:00
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has today moved Nottinghamshire Police into an enhanced level of monitoring.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service praised for good performance11/03/2024 09:10:00
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service is performing well and has been congratulated for its performance, the fire inspectorate has said.