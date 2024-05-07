Tuesday 07 May 2024 @ 12:25
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint inspection of the multi agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff

Today, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) published a report of the findings from a joint inspection of the multi-agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff.

This inspection was carried out by CIW, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales.

Between 15 and 19 January 2024, Care Inspectorate Wales, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education and Training in Wales carried out a joint inspection of the multi agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff.

This report outlines our findings.

Joint inspection of the multi agency response to abuse and neglect of children in Cardiff

Joint inspection of child protection arrangements

 

