HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint inspection of the multi-agency response to keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire
Today, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) published a review with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency arrangements for keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire.
The inspection was undertaken by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, CIW, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and Estyn.
Read the report : Joint inspection of the multi-agency response to keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/joint-inspection-child-protection-arrangements-denbighshire/
