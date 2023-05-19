Today, Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) published a review with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency arrangements for keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire.

The inspection was undertaken by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, CIW, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales and Estyn.

Read the report : Joint inspection of the multi-agency response to keeping children and young people safe in Denbighshire