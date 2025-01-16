Joint investment in Scottish City Deals now more than £3 billion

The Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, yesterday [15 January] confirmed that, following the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget, the total UK Government investment specifically on City Region and Growth Deals in Scotland has now reached £1.5 billion. The Scottish Government is also investing £1.6 billion in the City Region and Growth Deals programme. That means that total investment now tops £3 billion in total.

Of the UK Government contribution, £527 million was part of a nearly £1.4 billion package of local growth investment signed off by the Chancellor in her Autumn Budget. That means that the UK Government is also, separately, investing £840 million in some two dozen local growth projects and programmes across Scotland. Driving growth and improving living standards across the UK is a key part of our Plan for Change, and these investments are an important part of that.

The Scottish Secretary gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work Committee yesterday [15 January]. He is the first Cabinet Minister since the General Election to appear before a Holyrood committee.

Mr Murray was invited by the Committee to give evidence on the UK Government’s involvement in the City Region and Growth Deals programme, which is delivered jointly in Scotland with the Scottish Government.

Mr Murray said:

I am delighted to confirm that UK Government investment in City Region and Growth Deals alone in Scotland is now £1.5 billion. This is our Plan for Change in action, and this funding will drive economic growth and improve living standards right across Scotland. I am very pleased to be the first minister from this administration to give evidence at Holyrood. We have changed the way we do business and work with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament. We have reset those relationships to ensure we can work together to deliver for people in Scotland. That means genuine partnership working with the Scottish Government, and the City Region and Growth Deals programme, delivered jointly across Scotland, is an excellent example of that.

City Region and Growth Deals are packages of funding agreed between the Scottish Government, UK Government and local authority partners.

At the Autumn Budget, the Chancellor confirmed additional funding for the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to support Grangemouth refinery workers and their communities, confirmed funding for a number of projects not yet in delivery, and gave the go-ahead for the signing of the Argyll and Bute Growth Deal. That means that we will shortly have City Region and Growth Deals covering every part of Scotland, with UK Government investment in them specifically, since 2014, totalling more than £1.5 billion.