10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Joint leaders’ statement on Peace for Ukraine
Statement given recently (09 August 2025) by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Tusk, Prime Minister Starmer, President von der Leyen and President Stubb on Peace for Ukraine ahead of President Trump’s planned meeting with President Putin.
We welcome President Trump’s work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.
We are convinced that only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation to end their illegal war can succeed.
We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation.
We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests.
We agree that these vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ukraine has the freedom of choice over its own destiny. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations.
We reiterate that Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum, and successive Russian commitments. We underline our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests. And we will continue to cooperate closely with President Trump and with the United States of America, and with President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, for a peace in Ukraine that protects our vital security interests.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-leaders-statement-on-peace-for-ukraine
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement on the Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza: 8 August 202508/08/2025 11:15:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 August 202501/08/2025 16:20:00
The Prime Minister spoke to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this afternoon.
Victorious Lionesses to be celebrated at Downing Street28/07/2025 16:20:00
A special reception for the Lionesses will take place at 10 Downing Street today.
E3 Leaders’ Statement on the Situation in Gaza and the West Bank: 25 July 202528/07/2025 13:20:00
E3 Leaders’ Statement on the Situation in Gaza and the West Bank (25 July 2025).
UK-India Technology Security Initiative - Anniversary Statement25/07/2025 15:25:00
Statement on the one-year anniversary of the landmark UK-India Technology Security Initiative.
Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed24/07/2025 16:25:00
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
UK-Egypt Strategic Partnership: 22 July 202523/07/2025 13:20:00
A Strategic Partnership between the UK and Egyptian governments.
Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation21/07/2025 10:20:00
Treaty between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Federal Republic of Germany on friendship and bilateral cooperation.