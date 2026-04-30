Joint letter to Minister on Trade Union proposals in the Employment Rights Act

Seven of the UK’s major business groups have written to Kate Dearden, Minister for Employment Rights, setting out concerns over Trade Union proposals in the Employment Rights Act and lack of government engagement with business.

The British Chambers of Commerce, the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Businesses, the Institute of Directors, Make UK, the Chartered Institute for Professional Development and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation have all signed the letter.

Businesses are calling on the government to engage in proper tripartite conversations with relevant voices to ensure the Act is implemented in a practical and workable manner, that aligns with the government’s intention to be “pro-business, pro worker”.