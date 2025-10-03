Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Joint migration statement: 02 October 2025
A joint statement given yesterday from European Leaders on managing the challenges of illegal migration following the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Today, at the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, the leaders of Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom, in the presence of the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament, set out a number of steps to be taken collectively to help manage the complex challenges of illegal migration.
They underlined the need for a ‘whole-of-route approach’, and for innovative solutions to keep pace with the ever-evolving challenges of illegal migration. They committed to support one another in their efforts, along the following key themes:
- Take the strongest action against smugglers and secure our borders: ensuring that law enforcement have the powers, data and capabilities to work across borders to target this threat and its enablers effectively, and to manage our external borders. And work together on new ways to target smuggling gangs, such as the use of sanctions regimes.
- Ensure our legislative frameworks and asylum systems are robust: protecting against exploitation, deterring those trying to undermine our systems, and ensuring international frameworks, including the European Convention on Human Rights and the Refugee Convention, are implemented in a way that safeguards against abuse and so that governments can tackle modern challenges.
- Take an unequivocal approach to returns: developing common principles using all the tools available - including diplomatic and visa leverage - to enact efficient and effective returns. And forge new and innovative partnerships, including with third countries, to accelerate processing and alleviate domestic pressures.
- Strengthen migration management at the earliest opportunity: working with countries at source and on transit routes, including supporting the work and mandate of agencies like the IOM and UNHCR, on initiatives spanning themes like development, job creation, education, and voluntary returns, to deliver on mutually beneficial partnerships.
- Put innovation at the heart of migration reform: recognising that without a system-wide shift in how we approach this issue we will not be able to secure our borders effectively.
- New frameworks, partnerships, capabilities and pilots that are fair, regulated and fit for the future need to be taken forward to undermine the smuggling gangs’ model and limit illegal migration.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-migration-statement-02-october-2025
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Record fraud crackdown saves half a billion for public services24/09/2025 13:10:00
Government stops over £480 million ending up in the pockets of fraudsters over twelve months since April 2024 - more money than ever before.
Civil Service staff networks to only meet outside working hours and have all events signed off by senior managers24/09/2025 10:25:00
New rules have been issued to all Civil Service staff networks to ensure their activities remain within the Civil Service Code.
Fiona Ryland steps down as Government Chief People Officer22/09/2025 12:20:00
Fiona Ryland steps down as Government Chief People Officer after three years in post.
Hillsborough Law to ensure truth never concealed by state again16/09/2025 15:12:00
Landmark legislation a legacy for the 97 lost at Hillsborough and a tribute to the families that have fought for change.
What is the government doing to tackle illegal immigration?10/09/2025 09:20:00
For the first time, small boat migrants arriving in the UK face being detained and returned to France.
Speech on the UK's Future Relationship with the European Union28/08/2025 12:20:00
Minister for the Constitution and European Union Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds delivers a speech on the UK's relationship with the EU, hosted by The Spectator.
Emergency Alert test follows use in Storm Darragh27/08/2025 12:05:00
People across Wales are being reminded to expect the second-ever national Emergency Alert test in September.
Child Benefit action to save £350 million from claimants abroad22/08/2025 16:05:00
Child Benefit will be stripped from tens of thousands of people who have moved abroad in a major clampdown expected to save £350 million.