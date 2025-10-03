Joint migration statement: 02 October 2025

A joint statement given yesterday from European Leaders on managing the challenges of illegal migration following the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Today, at the European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen, the leaders of Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom, in the presence of the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament, set out a number of steps to be taken collectively to help manage the complex challenges of illegal migration.

They underlined the need for a ‘whole-of-route approach’, and for innovative solutions to keep pace with the ever-evolving challenges of illegal migration. They committed to support one another in their efforts, along the following key themes: