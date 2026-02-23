Joint Ministerial Statement on Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Operations in Sudan

Joint Ministerial Statement from the UK and partners on the Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Operations in Sudan (19 February 2026).

We express grave concern over the continued deadly unlawful attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian operations as heavy fighting across the Kordofan and Darfur States continues. The recent severe escalation in drone and aerial attacks including those affecting displaced civilians, health facilities, food convoys and areas near humanitarian compounds have resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths and injuries and is further disrupting humanitarian access and supply lines.

In recent weeks alone, drone and rocket strikes on trucks and warehouses of the World Food Programme, as well as on health facilities, have resulted in the deaths and severe injuries of civilians and humanitarian personnel and the destruction of urgently needed humanitarian supplies and infrastructure. Intentional attacks against humanitarian personnel, vehicles, or supplies, as well as wilfully impeding relief supplies, are contrary to international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.

The Darfur and Kordofan States remain at the epicenter of the world’s largest humanitarian and protection crisis. Sexual and gender-based violence is rampant, famine is confirmed and severe hunger continues to spread. Up to 100.000 people have been displaced in recent months in the Kordofan states alone. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, violations and abuses committed by the RSF and its allied militias in and around El Fasher last October risk being repeated in the Kordofan region. We urgently repeat our call to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their allied militias to immediately cease hostilities.

We condemn the abhorrent violence against civilians, particularly women and children and all serious violations of international humanitarian law in the strongest terms. These violations may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be promptly and impartially investigated, with those responsible for international crimes brought to justice.

All parties must respect international humanitarian law which includes an obligation to allow and facilitate the rapid, safe and unimpeded access of food, medicine, and other essential supplies to civilians in need. Civilians including humanitarian personnel must be protected at all times, particularly women and girls, who remain at risk of sexual and gender-based violence. Those fleeing must be granted safe passage.

We stand with the people of Sudan and humanitarian organisations – local and international – who are working tirelessly and under extremely challenging conditions to assist them.

This statement has been signed by:

Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada

Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy

Baiba Braže, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia

Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria

Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus

David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands

Dr. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta

Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management

Helen McEntee TD, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland

Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France

Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain

Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark

Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia

Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium

Oana Țoiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania

Rt Hon Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand

Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom

Senator the Hon Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia

Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland

Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Minster for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg

Ana Isabel Xavier, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal

Dominik Stillhart, Head of Swiss Humanitarian Aid, Deputy Director General of Swiss Development Cooperation

Jiri Brodsky, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Nikolay Berievski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria

Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary

Croatia

Poland

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7008 3100

Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.