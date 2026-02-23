Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint Ministerial Statement on Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Operations in Sudan
Joint Ministerial Statement from the UK and partners on the Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Operations in Sudan (19 February 2026).
We express grave concern over the continued deadly unlawful attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian operations as heavy fighting across the Kordofan and Darfur States continues. The recent severe escalation in drone and aerial attacks including those affecting displaced civilians, health facilities, food convoys and areas near humanitarian compounds have resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths and injuries and is further disrupting humanitarian access and supply lines.
In recent weeks alone, drone and rocket strikes on trucks and warehouses of the World Food Programme, as well as on health facilities, have resulted in the deaths and severe injuries of civilians and humanitarian personnel and the destruction of urgently needed humanitarian supplies and infrastructure. Intentional attacks against humanitarian personnel, vehicles, or supplies, as well as wilfully impeding relief supplies, are contrary to international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes.
The Darfur and Kordofan States remain at the epicenter of the world’s largest humanitarian and protection crisis. Sexual and gender-based violence is rampant, famine is confirmed and severe hunger continues to spread. Up to 100.000 people have been displaced in recent months in the Kordofan states alone. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, violations and abuses committed by the RSF and its allied militias in and around El Fasher last October risk being repeated in the Kordofan region. We urgently repeat our call to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their allied militias to immediately cease hostilities.
We condemn the abhorrent violence against civilians, particularly women and children and all serious violations of international humanitarian law in the strongest terms. These violations may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity and must be promptly and impartially investigated, with those responsible for international crimes brought to justice.
All parties must respect international humanitarian law which includes an obligation to allow and facilitate the rapid, safe and unimpeded access of food, medicine, and other essential supplies to civilians in need. Civilians including humanitarian personnel must be protected at all times, particularly women and girls, who remain at risk of sexual and gender-based violence. Those fleeing must be granted safe passage.
We stand with the people of Sudan and humanitarian organisations – local and international – who are working tirelessly and under extremely challenging conditions to assist them.
This statement has been signed by:
Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany
Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada
Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy
Baiba Braže, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia
Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria
Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus
David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands
Dr. Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta
Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland
Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway
Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management
Helen McEntee TD, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland
Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France
Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain
Juraj Blanár, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic
Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark
Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia
Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium
Oana Țoiu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania
Rt Hon Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand
Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom
Senator the Hon Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia
Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia
Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland
Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Minster for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg
Ana Isabel Xavier, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal
Dominik Stillhart, Head of Swiss Humanitarian Aid, Deputy Director General of Swiss Development Cooperation
Jiri Brodsky, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic
Nikolay Berievski, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria
Péter Sztáray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary
Croatia
Poland
