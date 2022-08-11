Department for International Trade
Joint outcome statement: India-UK round five FTA negotiations
Round five of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom
On 29 July 2022, the Republic of India and the United Kingdom concluded the fifth round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Negotiation officials undertook these technical talks in a hybrid fashion – with some of the teams meeting in New Delhi, India, and the majority of officials joining virtually.
For this round of negotiations, technical experts from both sides came together for detailed draft treaty text discussions in 85 separate sessions covering 15 policy areas.
Indian and UK officials will continue to work intensively throughout the summer towards our target to conclude the majority of talks on a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement by the end of October 2022.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-outcome-statement-india-uk-round-five-fta-negotiations
