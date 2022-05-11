Joint outcome statement: India-UK round three FTA negotiations

Round three of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom.

On 6 May 2022, the Republic of India and the United Kingdom concluded the third round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Negotiation officials undertook these technical talks in a hybrid fashion – with some of the teams meeting in New Delhi and the majority joining virtually.

For this round of negotiations, draft treaty text was advanced across the majority of chapters. Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 60 separate sessions covering 23 policy areas.

The fourth round of negotiations is due to be hosted by the UK in June 2022.