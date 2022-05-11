Department for International Trade
|Printable version
Joint outcome statement: India-UK round three FTA negotiations
Round three of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom.
On 6 May 2022, the Republic of India and the United Kingdom concluded the third round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Negotiation officials undertook these technical talks in a hybrid fashion – with some of the teams meeting in New Delhi and the majority joining virtually.
For this round of negotiations, draft treaty text was advanced across the majority of chapters. Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 60 separate sessions covering 23 policy areas.
The fourth round of negotiations is due to be hosted by the UK in June 2022.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-outcome-statement-india-uk-round-three-fta-negotiations
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
Minister Mordaunt speech to Belgian Trade Delegation led by HRH Princess Astrid11/05/2022 12:10:00
Minister Mordaunt yesterday outlined the UK’s approach to trade and investment and demonstrated to the Belgians that the UK is very much open for business.
Prime Minister hosts Spring Showcase at Downing Street to promote best of British business10/05/2022 13:22:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday hosted a Spring Showcase at Downing Street.
UK punishes Putin with new round of sanctions on £1.7 billion of goods10/05/2022 12:10:00
The UK yesterday announced a new package of sanctions on Russia and Belarus targeting £1.7 billion worth of trade.
Trade Ministers' Meeting on Economic and Trade Support for Ukraine05/05/2022 10:20:00
A statement by the Right Honourable Anne Marie Trevelyan MP, Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, in her capacity as Chair of the 4 May 2022 Ukraine Economic & Trade Support Trade Ministers’ Meeting, on behalf of the United Kingdom and its partners.
UK kickstarts work on new trade deal with Switzerland29/04/2022 12:10:00
The UK has started work for a new enhanced trade deal with Switzerland following talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Swiss President Ignazio Cassis.
Joint statement on UK-U.S. dialogue on future of Atlantic trade in Aberdeen28/04/2022 15:10:00
Statement follows UK International Trade Secretary's meeting with U.S. Trade Representative in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Indiana-UK: Mordaunt-Holcomb meeting, 27 April28/04/2022 11:20:00
The Department for International Trade yesterday welcomed the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, to the United Kingdom (27 April) to discuss strengthening trade.
International Trade Secretary speech at City Week 202227/04/2022 15:25:00
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP's opening remarks on the third and final day of the City Week conference 2022.