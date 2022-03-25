Joint outcome statement: India-UK round two FTA negotiations

Round two of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday 17 March 2022, the Republic of India and the United Kingdom concluded the second round of talks for an India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

A delegation of Indian officials undertook technical talks in London. The negotiations were conducted in a hybrid fashion, with some negotiators in a dedicated UK negotiations facility, and others attending virtually.

For this round of negotiations, draft treaty text was shared and discussed across most chapters that will make up the agreement. Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 64 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas.

The third round of negotiations is due to be hosted by India in April 2022.