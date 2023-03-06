Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Joint outcome statement: UK-India round seven FTA negotiations
Round seven of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Republic of India
On 10 February 2023, the United Kingdom and the Republic of India concluded the seventh round of talks for an India-UK FTA.
As with previous rounds, this was conducted in a hybrid fashion - a number of Indian officials travelled to London for negotiations and others attended virtually.
Technical discussions were held across 11 policy areas over 43 separate sessions. They included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas.
The eighth round of negotiations is due to take place later this Spring.
