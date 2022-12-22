Joint outcome statement: UK-India round six FTA negotiations

Round six of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Republic of India, and Secretary of State visit to India

On 12-13 December, the Secretary of State for International Trade, Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, visited India to initiate the sixth round of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. She met with Piyush Goyal, Honourable Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India, where they welcomed the newest round of talks and discussed wider trade and investment opportunities for the UK and India.

On 16 December 2022, the United Kingdom and the Republic of India concluded the sixth round of talks for a UK-India FTA.

As with previous rounds, this was conducted in a hybrid fashion - a number of UK officials travelled to New Delhi for negotiations and others attended virtually.

Technical discussions were held across 11 policy areas over 28 separate sessions. They included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas.

The seventh round of official-level negotiations is due to take place in early 2023.