EU News
|Printable version
Joint press release by the Eurogroup President, Paschal Donohoe, and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag following their meeting in The Hague
Minister of Finance Sigrid Kaag and the President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, met in The Hague on Wednesday. They discussed the economic situation in the Netherlands, Ireland and the euro area as a whole. Their exchange focused in particular on the Banking Union and the future of European fiscal rules, as enshrined in the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP). The appointment of a new director of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) was also on the agenda. The Netherlands has nominated former State Secretary for Finance and former executive director at the IMF Menno Snel as a candidate for this position.
European fiscal framework
In October 2021, the European Commission launched a consultation on the future of the economic governance framework. Finance ministers have actively engaged through the Eurogroup and Ecofin to coordinate economic and fiscal policies across the euro area.
The Dutch government recently informed parliament about how the SGP can be reformed in the Netherlands’ view. ‘The Netherlands will take a constructive approach regarding how the SGP can be improved. We are ambitious and want to work together for the future of Europe’, said Minister Kaag.
Eurogroup President Donohoe welcomed the Netherlands’ commitment to a broad search for a compromise acceptable to all: ‘An effective economic governance framework, based on national ownership, simplification and enforcement, will enhance budgetary coordination in the euro area at a time when it is really needed. I am heartened by Minister Kaag’s commitment to looking for constructive solutions that will strike the right balance between fostering growth-friendly investments and ensuring fiscal sustainability.’
Banking Union
Completing the Banking Union has been a longstanding European objective since this major project was set in motion more than a decade ago in response to the financial crisis. On the basis of a mandate given by EU leaders, the President of the Eurogroup presented in early May a proposal for a work plan on all outstanding elements needed to complete the Banking Union. The President of the Eurogroup said, ‘Agreeing on a Banking Union work plan will bring a positive, forward-looking focus to our banking system. It will ensure our banking system is supported by common safety nets, is agile and competitive on the global stage, protects taxpayers and depositors, and supports European strategic autonomy.’
The Netherlands is positive about the President of the Eurogroup’s efforts to quickly arrive at a new work plan for the completion of the Banking Union. Minister Kaag said, ‘There is still work to be done here and Paschal is working hard on this. A strong Banking Union is crucial for the Netherlands and Europe. It will make banks financially healthier, so that savers and society as a whole run fewer financial risks.’
European Stability Mechanism
Next Monday, finance ministers in the Eurogroup will discuss the process for selecting a new Managing Director of the ESM, to succeed Klaus Regling, who will retire as of October. There are four candidates from Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal and the Netherlands. The Netherlands has put Menno Snel forward. ‘We think he is an extremely good candidate with a firm grasp of policy detail,’ says Kaag. ‘He is an economist who can build bridges and combines expertise and experience.’
Press contacts
Spokesperson for the Eurogroup President
+32 2 281 24 63
+32 470 88 23 83
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
GCC: EU unveils Strategic Partnership with the Gulf19/05/2022 15:25:00
The High Representative and the European Commission yesterday adopted a Joint Communication on a 'Strategic Partnership with the Gulf' with the aim to broaden and deepen the European Union (EU)'s cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and its Member countries.
REPowerEU: A plan to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and fast forward the green transition*19/05/2022 14:33:00
The European Commission yesterday presented the REPowerEU Plan, its response to the hardships and global energy market disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Member States commit to tackling the employment and employability challenges of the most vulnerable, especially among youth and women19/05/2022 13:25:00
The fifth Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Ministerial on Employment and Labour, held on 17 and 18 May in Marrakech, Morocco, focused on “Employment and employability of the most vulnerable, especially among youth and women”.
EU steps up action to strengthen EU defence capabilities, industrial and technological base: towards an EU framework for Joint defence procurement19/05/2022 12:38:00
In response to the European Council tasking at the Versailles Summit, the Commission and the High Representative yesterday presented an analysis of the defence investment gaps, and propose further measures and actions necessary to strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base.
Ukraine: Commission presents plans for the Union's immediate response to address Ukraine's financing gap and the longer-term reconstruction19/05/2022 11:33:00
The Commission yesterday set out plans in a Communication for the EU's immediate response to address Ukraine's financing gap, as well as the longer-term reconstruction framework.
State aid: Commission approves a €30 million Maltese scheme to support the importation, manufacturing and wholesale of grains in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine19/05/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €30 million Maltese scheme to support companies active in the importation, manufacturing and wholesale of grains and other similar products in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU allocates €25 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians17/05/2022 10:25:00
The EU yesterday announced €25 million in humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of vulnerable Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.
Spring 2022 Economic Forecast: Russian invasion tests EU economic resilience17/05/2022 09:25:00
The outlook for the EU economy before the outbreak of the war was for a prolonged and robust expansion.
Council adopts position on new requirements for European standardisation organisations (ESOs)16/05/2022 16:33:00
Member states recently (13 May 2022) agreed their position on the proposed amendment to the European standardisation regulation.