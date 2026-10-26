Joint Press Release on the R4 Ministerial Meeting in Istanbul

Joint Press Release on the R4 Ministerial Meeting with Counterparts from France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom, Istanbul, 23 October 2026.

The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (R4), as well as the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom met in Istanbul on 23 October 2026.

The Ministers discussed various issues of regional and international importance, namely the US/Israel-Iran conflict, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need for a negotiated two-state solution, the appalling Houthi militia attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of Yemen, safety and freedom of navigation, escalated tension in Straits of Hormuz and Bab El Mandeb and the Black Sea. They expressed their commitment to continue contributing towards diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region and beyond, and addressing the security, economic and trade implications of these issues.

The Ministers agreed on the urgent need to address regional conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and de-escalation. In accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions, they emphasized the need for finding lasting negotiated solutions to all outstanding conflicts.

The Ministers agreed to continue the dialogue in this format with a view to preventing conflicts and advancing peace and stability in the region.