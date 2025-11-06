Ministry of Defence
Joint Statement: 19th Ukraine Defence Contact Group - National Armaments Directors
Joint Statement from the National Armaments Directors of Ukraine, Germany and the United Kingdom, co-chairs of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG).
On Friday 31 October, the 19th UDCG-NAD meeting took place at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. National Armaments Directors (NADs) from over 40 nations and international agencies met, continuing to demonstrate the international resolve to provide enduring support to Ukraine through defence industrial cooperation and military assistance.
At the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Serhii Boyev, delivered an operational update on the current situation in Ukraine and their defence requirements. Significant time was also dedicated to discussing potential opportunities for future collaboration in supporting Ukraine’s defence needs, showcasing the groups continued and coordinated support.
NADs are now working together to ensure that commitments made in the Ministerial UDCG are rapidly delivered to ensure Ukraine’s long-term security and sovereignty.
