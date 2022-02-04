EU News
|Printable version
Joint Statement ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation
Joint Statement given ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.
Ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, 6 February 2022, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles, Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová, Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, and Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, joined together to reaffirm the EU's strong commitment to eradicate female genital mutilation worldwide and made the following statement:
“Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a crime and a violation of women's human rights. We must stop it.
There is no justification for such a horrific practice. There are, however, very serious negative consequences that affect the physical and mental health of women and girls, including infections, infertility and chronic pain. This practice puts the lives and wellbeing of thousands of women and girls at risk and in some cases it can even lead to their death.
While many communities have abandoned FGM and cultural norms are changing, leading to a decrease in FGM, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed progress towards its eradication. In times of confinement, maintaining access to prevention, protection and care services remain more important than ever.
Ending all forms of gender-based violence, including FGM, is at the heart of EU equality policies. Since the start of this Commission's mandate, we stepped up our actions in Europe and globally with the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024, the EU Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025 and the EU Gender Action Plan III. We presented a comprehensive Strategy on the Rights of the Child, which also sought to put an end to violence against children, including FGM. This year, we will present a legislative proposal to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence, as well as a recommendation on the prevention of harmful practices.
We cannot tolerate violence against women and girls.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Statement by Vice-President Šefčovič following his video conference with the UK Foreign Secretary on the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland04/02/2022 16:33:00
Statement given yesterday by Vice-President Šefčovič following his video conference with the UK Foreign Secretary on the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.
Press speech by Commissioner Sinkevičius, delivered during his official visit to the United States04/02/2022 14:33:00
Press speech given yesterday by Commissioner Sinkevičius, delivered during his official visit to the United States.
President von der Leyen's joint interview with Les Echos and Handelsblatt04/02/2022 13:25:00
In a joint interview with Les Echos (Karl de Meyer) and Handelsblatt (Moritz Koch) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the situation at the border with Ukraine, and possible sanctions against Russia. Among others, she also touched upon the energy prices, EU Taxonomy, and the Global Gateway.
Coronavirus: Commission proposes to extend the EU Digital COVID Certificate by one year04/02/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission is proposing to extend the EU Digital COVID Certificate by a year, until 30 June 2023.
Keynote speech by President von der Leyen at the 'Masters of Digital 2022' event04/02/2022 11:33:00
Keynote speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the 'Masters of Digital 2022' event.
Creative Europe: Commission launches first calls for proposals to support audiovisual industry04/02/2022 10:38:00
The Commission yesterday published the first three calls for proposals opened under the framework of the Creative Europe MEDIA 2022, a programme with a total of €226 million of EU funding available this year.
EU Taxonomy: Commission presents Complementary Climate Delegated Act to accelerate decarbonisation04/02/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently (02 February 2022) presented a Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act on climate change mitigation and adaptation covering certain gas and nuclear activities.
European Citizens' Initiative: Commission decides to register initiative on European football and sports03/02/2022 16:33:00
The Commission yesterday decided to register a European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Win It On The Pitch'.
New approach to enable global leadership of EU standards promoting values and a resilient, green and digital Single Market03/02/2022 15:25:00
The Commission yesterday presented a new Standardisation Strategy outlining our approach to standards within the Single Market as well as globally.