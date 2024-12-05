Joint statement between the Prime Minister and the Amir of the State of Qatar

This joint statement was released yesterday following the meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Amir of Qatar.

Future Framework for UK-Qatar Relations

As part of His Highness The Amir’s State Visit to the United Kingdom, the UK Prime Minister hosted The Amir yesterday (4 December 2024) at 10 Downing Street.

During their meeting, they commended the strength of the historic partnership between the United Kingdom and the State of Qatar, which has developed substantially in the last decade, and agreed an ambitious Future Framework to further strengthen our cooperation, raising the ambition and setting a strategic direction for our relationship. This Framework builds on the priorities set out in the 2010 UK-Qatar Dynamic Partnership and subsequent agreements.

Both leaders agreed to focus bilateral efforts across four priority areas:

A generational security partnership; An expanded economic partnership centred on mutual growth & diverse, modern economies; Joint action and leadership on global issues; Connecting our people.

Oversight and further development of the Future Framework will be delivered through the annual UK-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by the UK Foreign Secretary and Qatari Prime Minister, the next meeting of which is to be held in Spring 2025. The Strategic Dialogue will provide a platform to discuss raising our level of ambition, strengthening our cooperation and setting the strategic direction for a modern relationship based on mutual benefit including Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the UK Government’s growth agenda. The UK and Qatar will use the Strategic Dialogue to take stock of trade and investment; cooperation to address global challenges; progress on mutual growth, technological innovation, transition to sustainable green economy, life sciences, creative industries, cultural cooperation; and to monitor and provide an overview of our closer cooperation and knowledge exchange on conflict resolution.

A Generational Security Partnership

The UK and Qatar enjoy historic and enduring security ties recognising that the two joint squadrons (Typhoon and Hawk), the UK’s first joint air squadrons since World War II, are central parts of our defence partnership. The formation of 12 Squadron is a symbol of our dynamic partnership in the skies and has enhanced our interoperability and collective operational capability, as demonstrated by the provision of air security to the FIFA World Cup 2022. Building on this success we look forward to continuing the unique partnership, aircrew training and decision making of the joint squadron.

This assistance to the World Cup was matched by UK police officers deploying to Doha working alongside Qatari counterparts to ensure fan safety and the delivery of a spectacular tournament. Our successes to date exemplify the benefits of our unique collaboration and provide a blueprint from which to further elevate our dynamic security partnership.

In a complex and uncertain global security landscape, we will strengthen the bonds between two reliable, likeminded and skilled partners. We will build world-class partnerships capable of addressing the security challenges of the next generation through better military, home affairs and cyber cooperation.

Today, we have taken a significant step forward in realising this ambition. We have agreed:

To strengthen our respective defence capabilities through broadening our cooperation on the Typhoon and Hawk partnerships.

To further develop and enduring Defence Land Partnership by strengthening the bilateral relationship between the British Army and Qatari Emiri Land Forces and develop collaborative opportunities around a common land platform.

Capacity building agreement strengthening cooperation between the UK’s Royal Military police and Qatar’s Military Police.

The UK and Qatar have also agreed to work together with mutual partners to enhance each other’s defence industrial capabilities through supply chain cooperation, supporting exports from both countries, as well as improving in-country value and manufacturing capabilities in Qatar.

Developing our internal security collaboration in parallel we have refreshed our cooperation to include developing a strategic framework for the future of our security and law enforcement relationship and enable closer cooperation between the UK Home Office and the Qatari Ministry of Interior and Internal Security Forces. We have also agreed a new cyber security MoU which includes building a cyber security skills base, strengthening cyber resilience and further strengthening our bilateral security relationship.

These agreements form a baseline apparatus to address current and future security challenges. Our efforts will be agile and evolve with the changing global security context and emerging technologies, including the risks and potential of AI to transform warfare.

An Expanded Economic Partnership Centred on Growth & Diverse, Modern Economies

The UK and Qatar share a robust and flourishing economic partnership, with total trade at £6.6 billion in 2023 since His Highness’s last visit in 2022. In total, Qatar has estimated investments of more than £40bn in the UK economy, across key sectors of the UK economy, including energy, financial services, life sciences, culture, real estate, energy and technology. This partnership continues to contribute to job creation, growth and prosperity in the UK, generates significant long-term returns for Qatar, and drives innovation for the benefit of both countries.

To support the UK Government’s growth agenda and Qatar’s Vision 2030 and third National Development Strategy, our central economic objective for the next decade is to drive mutual growth, support technological innovation, and advance the transition to a sustainable, green economy through targeted investments in cutting-edge sectors like clean energy, technology, and life sciences.

The Qatar Investment Authority will continue pursuing the Strategic Investment Partnership announced in 2022 and will explore further investments in priority sectors across the whole of the UK to support Qatar’s economic diversification, including in clean energy, technology, life sciences, creative industries, culture, and housing across the whole of the UK.

A reliable partner, Qatar has continued to ensure supplies of LNG to the UK contributing to the UK’s energy security. Qatar’s Energy’s investments in and commitments to LNG regasification capacity in the UK are underlined by a signed 25-year agreement. Qatar and the UK continue to proactively explore opportunities to tackle climate change and global energy security and commit to further cooperation based on common values of sustainability, job creation and technological advancement.

Both countries are delighted to see the announcement of the of the ground-breaking climate technology partnership between Rolls-Royce and Qatar, with an initial commitment from Qatar of £1bn. The partnership is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs over its lifetime and will see the launch of world-leading climate technology hubs across the UK and Qatar to accelerate development in climate friendly technologies.

This includes investment in technology programmes by Rolls-Royce that improve energy efficiency, support new sustainable fuels and lower carbon emissions. It will also see investment into start-ups in the UK and Qatar focusing on energy efficiency, carbon management, and green power.

It is expected that climate technology hubs delivered through the partnership will be developed across the UK, alongside universities, industry, free ports and the Qatar Free Zone to leverage the UK’s expertise.

Sites in Qatar will also enable start-ups to access markets and opportunities in both countries – paving the way for further inward investment.

More broadly, the UK and Qatar are mutually committed to sustained leadership in global energy stability and the clean energy transition. Our coordination is underpinned by a regular strategic energy dialogue, under the umbrella of the Strategic Dialogue.

A new science, innovation and technology dialogue will bring together UK and Qatari policy, research and academic expertise and seek to establish high impact collaborations on mutually agreed priorities. We will:

Upgrade the existing UK-Qatar Strategic Dialogue with a new pillar on science and technology, bringing together experts to discuss collaborations in priority areas of mutual interest, including AI.

Establish a Joint Health Working group focused on joint work on research and global health challenges.

Launch a joint AI research commission, led by researchers from Queen Mary University of London in partnership with the Alan Turing Institute, and Hamad bin Khalifa University, seeking to establish a roadmap for UK-Qatar cooperation on AI that will benefit both countries.

The UK-Qatar Genomics Research Collaborative between Queen Mary University and Sidra Hospital will drive precision medicine with long-term patient benefit for people in both the UK and Qatar and the proposed UK-Qatar Precision Healthcare Academy will train the next generation of clinicians, scientists and counsellors.

The UK and Qatar have also agreed to increase our cooperation on financial services, today signing a Memorandum of Understanding to promote cooperation in financial services, including capital markets, innovation, Fintech and green finance

The UK has agreed to support the development of the tourism industry in Qatar, a central priority in Qatar’s third national development strategy.

Joint Action and Leadership on Global Challenges

The UK and Qatar reaffirm our joint commitment to advancing peace, security and stability in the Middle East and beyond. In turbulent times across the world, we are united in our shared determination to address global challenges through dialogue and diplomacy and to uphold the international rules-based order. The UK commends and appreciates Qatar’s exceptional mediation efforts globally, most recently in response to the Gaza conflict, and evacuating British citizens from Gaza and Afghanistan. We will continue to work jointly in addressing the most pressing challenges in conflict zones.

Together, we continue to advocate for an immediate and durable ceasefire in Gaza and the de-escalation of regional tensions recognising the devastating humanitarian toll of ongoing violence. We call on all parties to embrace a diplomatic resolution: to allow vital humanitarian aid to reach those in need; for all remaining hostages to be released; and to resume coordinated international efforts towards a two-state solution. Long term peace and an end to the cycle of violence will only be viable with a sovereign Palestinian state. The UK and Qatar will continue to work alongside international partners, including UNRWA, to support efforts for lasting stability, recovery and reconstruction once a ceasefire is reached.

The UK commends Qatar’s support in mediating humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine, including the successful reunification of Ukrainian children with their families. Both countries strongly support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and call for the resolution of conflict through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of International Law.

The UK and Qatar have developed a significant partnership in addressing humanitarian challenges and attaining Sustainable Development Goals. A major aspect of this collaboration is our development co-funding initiative. This reflects both nations’ commitment to tackling humanitarian challenges, global health, education and research in order to alleviate poverty and suffering and attain Sustainable Development Goals worldwide. Recent initiatives include joint aid efforts for Gaza, where the UK and Qatar partnered to airlift urgent humanitarian relief. Our partnership has included providing vital aid and access in Syria, preventing famine and improving livelihoods for thousands of vulnerable families in Somalia, and providing education opportunities to over 625,000 children in Syria.

Over the next decade, our ambition is to increase joint UK-Qatar action and leadership globally, across humanitarian and development assistance, tackling global health challenges, enhancing education attainment, tackling irregular migration, increasing implementation research and science, and increasing conflict resolution. These co-funded and co-created initiatives will address pressing global crises, build resilient communities and further the attainment of sustainable development goals.

We are pleased to announce that the UK and Qatar will:

Double our development cooperation co-funding initiative to $100m, with sustained increases in the coming years to contribute to attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. An inaugural UK-Qatar Ministerial Taskforce in the first half of 2025 will further determine strategic priorities, agree funding programmes and co-create development initiatives.

Use joint Qatar and UK expertise to tackle challenges in humanitarian interventions, global health, education and implementation research.

Host a forum to exchange conflict resolution and mediation expertise. This new forum will bring together government negotiators and NGOs to develop our capabilities in these fields together and will first meet in 2025.

The UK and Qatar also agreed to coordinate closely on regional files of mutual concern, including the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Horn of Africa, Sudan, Bangladesh, Syria and Yemen.

Enhanced Connectivity of Our People, Bringing Our Great Nations Ever Closer

The UK and Qatar warmly welcome the strong and developing people bridge between our two nations, greatly enhanced by Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. There are now a record numbers of 147,000 British nationals choosing Doha as a destination for work and tourism, and the UK is the favoured destination for work, study and tourism for many Qataris – a home away from home. The UK Festival in Qatar has become a symbol of the cultural bridge between our two nations.

We will deepen cultural, educational, and people-to-people ties by fostering greater cultural exchange, expanding educational opportunities, and enhancing tourism and creative industries collaboration, thereby building lasting connections between our societies.

The UK and Qatar have today agreed to bring together our vibrant communities to drive forward impactful opportunities for both of our creative industries and cultural institutions and plan activities, such as the annual UK Festival, hosted by the British Council.

Qatar Museums will work together with the Department for Business and Trade and British Council to identify joint commercial opportunities, to institutionalise our world leading cultural institutions and to forge a closer ecosystem for both of our thriving creative industries.

To advance the UK-Qatari partnership in education, Memoranda of Understanding were agreed between the University of Doha for Science and Technology with Cranfield University; the University of Oxford; and Cisco covering training of engineers, and research collaboration, and the exchange of expertise and postgraduate students.

The Ministry of Education and British Council have agreed to work together to further develop our thriving alumni network in Qatar. First launched by the Prince of Wales in 2013, the network now has more than 1,200 members who benefit from networking activities including the Study UK Alumni Awards.