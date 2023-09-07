10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Joint Statement by the European Commission and the UK Government on the UK’s association to Horizon Europe and Copernicus
The European Commission and the UK Government have reached an agreement in principle on the association of the UK to Horizon Europe and Copernicus.
Today, the European Commission and the UK Government have concluded negotiations and reached an agreement in principle on the association of the UK to Horizon Europe and Copernicus under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
This is a landmark moment for scientific and space collaboration between the EU and the UK following agreement of the Windsor Framework earlier this year.
Association to Horizon Europe will further strengthen and deepen links between the scientific communities in the UK and the EU, foster innovation and enable researchers to work together on global challenges from climate to health. The UK Government and the European Commission look forward to enabling collaboration between their researchers in which the UK and the EU share a mutual interest, such as in new and emerging technologies. To this end, the EU will assess UK participants’ access to strategic parts of the Horizon Europe programme[1] on equal terms with other associated countries.
UK researchers will be able to fully participate in the Horizon Europe programme on the same terms as researchers from other associated countries, including leading consortia, from the 2024 Work Programmes and onwards – including any 2024 calls opening this year. For calls from the 2023 Work Programmes, the European Commission will continue to administer transitional arrangements and the UK will continue to provide funding under the UK Guarantee. UK and EU scientists and researchers can have confidence in continuing long-term partnerships with their counterparts.
The association of the UK to Copernicus will enable the UK’s access to a state-of-the art capacity to monitor the Earth and to its services. The UK’s association to Copernicus comes at a crucial moment, where the Copernicus space infrastructure and its information services will evolve further and their contribution to understanding and acting on environmental and climate change related challenges is more important than ever.
The UK will also have access to EU Space Surveillance and Tracking services.
The European Commission and the UK Government will take forward joint outreach and engagement activities designed to encourage the participation of UK entities within both programmes.
In line with the terms of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the European Commission and UK Government have also agreed appropriate terms regarding the UK’s financial contribution for the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 reflecting the fact that UK researchers did not participate in Horizon Europe or Copernicus from their beginning in 2021.
Today’s agreement in principle marks another step forward for the EU and UK to work together in the spirit of friendly cooperation on issues of shared interest. The European Commission and the UK Government intend to make full use of the opportunities provided by the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
Following today’s announcement, the European Commission and the UK Government will work together with the aim of promptly adopting the necessary legal instruments. These legal instruments need to be adopted by the Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes subject to prior approval by the Council of the European Union.
[1] As defined in Article 22(5) of Regulation (EU) 2021/695 (the ‘Horizon Europe Regulation’)
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
UK joins Horizon Europe under a new bespoke deal07/09/2023 11:20:00
UK to associate to Horizon Europe and Copernicus programmes through a bespoke new agreement with the EU.
PM announces new plans so society's most depraved killers will face life behind bars29/08/2023 09:05:00
Society’s most depraved killers will face life behind bars with no chance of being released, under tough plans announced by the Prime Minister.
Iconic Bletchley Park to host UK AI Safety Summit in early November24/08/2023 11:12:00
Major global event to take place on the 1st and 2nd of November.
PM call with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia: 17 August 202317/08/2023 16:25:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Mohammed bin Salman, earlier today.
New tech partnership to stop the boats07/08/2023 11:10:00
Partnership with social media companies to clamp down on people smugglers’ operations online.
Hundreds of new North Sea oil and gas licences to boost British energy independence and grow the economy: 31 July 202331/07/2023 16:20:00
Hundreds of new oil and gas licenses will be granted in the UK, the Prime Minister has confirmed today (Monday 31 July).
Prime Minister to highlight Scotland's place in securing Britain's long-term energy security31/07/2023 11:20:00
The Prime Minister will today (Monday 31 July) confirm that Scotland will continue to be at the forefront of UK Government plans to strengthen the UK’s long-term energy security.
Long-term plan for housing24/07/2023 16:12:00
The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have set out further plans for regeneration, inner-city densification and housing delivery across England, with transformational plans to supply beautiful, safe, decent homes in places with high-growth potential in partnership with local communities.