Joint statement by the members of the European Council
Joint statement given yesterday by the members of the European Council.
We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine. By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability.
We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on it to abide by its international obligations.
We demand that Russia immediately ceases military actions, unconditionally withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and fully respects Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century.
We will meet later today to discuss this blatant aggression and agree in principle on further restrictive measures that will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its action, in close coordination with our transatlantic partners.
We deplore the loss of life and humanitarian suffering. The EU and its Member States are ready to urgently provide humanitarian emergency response. We call on Russia and Russia-backed armed formations to respect international humanitarian law.
The EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people as they face this war. The EU will provide further political, financial and humanitarian assistance.
We are coordinating our response with our neighbours and international partners, including NATO and G7 whose leaders will be meeting shortly.
