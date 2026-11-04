Joint Statement by the UK and Netherlands Defence Ministers

A joint statement by the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP, and the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

The UK and the Netherlands are natural defence partners. Our relationship is rooted in a proud history of operating together, but its greatest potential lies ahead. From strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine, to responding together to global threats and developing the capabilities and technologies of the future, we are determined to continue to build on our defence relationship

For more than fifty years, British and Dutch forces have trained and operated closely together through our joint Amphibious Force. Today, as close NATO Allies and partners in the Joint Expeditionary Force, our cooperation extends across the maritime, land and air domains and is underpinned by a remarkably similar strategic outlook.

Through the UK-NL Enhanced Maritime Partnership, we are building on our unique history of maritime integration and strengthening our ability to operate together in defence of our shared security. Work continues at pace on the joint Amphibious Transport Ship programme. The ATS programme is the perfect demonstration of UK and Dutch industry delivering joint capability and enhancing our regional security, demonstrating the practical contribution our bilateral relationship makes to NATO’s deterrence and defence.

Looking ahead, we will harness our industrial and technological strengths to deepen capability cooperation, align investment, strengthen resilient supply chains and accelerate innovation into military capability. Closer industrial cooperation can help both nations deliver greater capability at pace, strengthen our respective industrial bases and reinforce the European contribution to NATO.

Our bilateral cooperation is delivering against shared global security challenges, from supporting Ukraine through Multinational Force Ukraine to working together through the Strait of Hormuz Multinational Military Mission to uphold maritime security and freedom of navigation.

The strength of our defence relationship is delivering real strategic effect, reinforcing NATO’s deterrence and defence while advancing our shared security across Europe and globally.

Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius

Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP