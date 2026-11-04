Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Joint Statement by the UK and Netherlands Defence Ministers
A joint statement by the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP, and the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.
The UK and the Netherlands are natural defence partners. Our relationship is rooted in a proud history of operating together, but its greatest potential lies ahead. From strengthening NATO and supporting Ukraine, to responding together to global threats and developing the capabilities and technologies of the future, we are determined to continue to build on our defence relationship
For more than fifty years, British and Dutch forces have trained and operated closely together through our joint Amphibious Force. Today, as close NATO Allies and partners in the Joint Expeditionary Force, our cooperation extends across the maritime, land and air domains and is underpinned by a remarkably similar strategic outlook.
Through the UK-NL Enhanced Maritime Partnership, we are building on our unique history of maritime integration and strengthening our ability to operate together in defence of our shared security. Work continues at pace on the joint Amphibious Transport Ship programme. The ATS programme is the perfect demonstration of UK and Dutch industry delivering joint capability and enhancing our regional security, demonstrating the practical contribution our bilateral relationship makes to NATO’s deterrence and defence.
Looking ahead, we will harness our industrial and technological strengths to deepen capability cooperation, align investment, strengthen resilient supply chains and accelerate innovation into military capability. Closer industrial cooperation can help both nations deliver greater capability at pace, strengthen our respective industrial bases and reinforce the European contribution to NATO.
Our bilateral cooperation is delivering against shared global security challenges, from supporting Ukraine through Multinational Force Ukraine to working together through the Strait of Hormuz Multinational Military Mission to uphold maritime security and freedom of navigation.
The strength of our defence relationship is delivering real strategic effect, reinforcing NATO’s deterrence and defence while advancing our shared security across Europe and globally.
Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius
Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-by-the-uk-and-netherlands-defence-ministers
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK to lead multinational military training exercise to prepare for peace in Ukraine04/11/2026 10:15:00
Hundreds of British troops, RAF jets and forces from 11 nations will rehearse how to secure lasting peace in Ukraine when the fighting ends in a major exercise in Poland this month.
UK Germany Defence Ministerial Council Joint Statement03/11/2026 13:15:00
A joint statement given yesterday by the UK's Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP and Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius MdB.
New Belfast fabrication hall to support shipbuilding for decades02/11/2026 15:15:15
New Belfast shipbuilding hall crowns year of record-breaking defence investment in Northern Ireland industry, supporting 900 jobs and apprenticeships in Belfast
UK and Ukrainian industry unite to accelerate drone innovation30/10/2026 13:10:00
UK and Ukrainian defence companies have come together at Larkhill Garrison on Salisbury Plain to showcase the latest innovations in battle-proven drone technology.
Defence contracts to prioritise British jobs and skills30/10/2026 12:10:00
Overseas firms winning UK defence contracts to be required to invest benefits back into the UK under new Offsets policy.
Lord Chancellor visits United Nations to promote British candidate to UN court29/10/2026 10:05:00
The United Kingdom’s candidate to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will help strengthen the rule of law in an increasingly unstable world, the Lord Chancellor will tell the United Nations General Assembly later today (Thursday, 29 October).
How we protected the UK and space in September 202628/10/2026 16:17:00
This report was issued in October 2026 and covers the time period 1 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 inclusive.
UK sets pace on new undersea sensors to detect threats, as AUKUS partners test advanced kit in San Diego28/10/2026 12:10:00
The UK will lead development of three advanced undersea sensor payloads for uncrewed vehicles under AUKUS, following a week of testing at the Maritime Big Play exercise in San Diego.