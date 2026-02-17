Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint Statement by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands on Alexei Navalny's death
Joint Statement given recently (14 February 2026) by the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands on Alexei Navalny's death.
The UK, Sweden, France, Germany and The Netherlands are confident that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a lethal toxin.
This is the conclusion of our Governments based on analyses of samples from Alexei Navalny. These analyses have conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine.
Epibatidine is a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America. It is not found naturally in Russia.
Russia claimed that Navalny died of natural causes. But given the toxicity of epibatidine and reported symptoms, poisoning was highly likely the cause of his death. Navalny died while held in prison, meaning Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison to him.
Russia’s repeated disregard for international law and the Chemical Weapons Convention is clear.
In August 2020 the UK, Sweden, France, Germany, The Netherlands and partners condemned Russia’s use of novichok to poison Alexei Navalny.
This followed Russia’s use of novichok in Salisbury in 2018, which led to the tragic death of a British woman, Dawn Sturgess.
In both cases, only the Russian state had the combined means, motive and disregard for international law to carry out the attacks.
These latest findings once again underline the need to hold Russia accountable for its repeated violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention and, in this instance, the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention.
Our Permanent Representatives to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have written today to the Director General to inform him of this Russian breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention.
We are further concerned that Russia did not destroy all of its chemical weapons.
We and our partners will make use of all policy levers at our disposal to continue to hold Russia to account.
Agreed by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden and the UK.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-by-the-uk-sweden-france-germany-and-the-netherlands-on-alexei-navalnys-death
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
AU Summit: Advancing Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty17/02/2026 14:10:00
Baroness Chapman speech given yesterday outlining the UK’s commitment to a modern partnership with Africa, priorities on health security, sovereignty and multilateral reform.
UK to champion how AI can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs and improve public services at AI Impact Summit in India17/02/2026 13:12:00
UK and international partners to redouble efforts for AI to transform public services, create jobs and drive renewal for people worldwide at AI Impact Summit.
UK confirms Russia poisoned Navalny in prison with rare toxin17/02/2026 10:25:00
UK and partners have recently (14 February 2026) exposed the tragic circumstances surrounding Alexei Navalny's death and have confirmed there was poison found in samples from his body.
FCDO statement on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh16/02/2026 16:20:00
FCDO statement given recently on parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.
The UK welcomes the agreement reached between the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces to bring an end to the fighting in North-East Syria: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (13 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.
The UK fully supports the new government’s efforts to advance security, stability and prosperity for the Yemeni people: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/02/2026 12:25:00
Statement given recently (12 February 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.
Correcting Russia’s false claims about the OSCE: UK statement to the OSCE13/02/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland rejects Russia’s false claims about the OSCE, stressing that it is Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, refusal to engage with OSCE mechanisms and continued detention of OSCE staff that undermine the organisation. The UK remains ready for meaningful dialogue at the OSCE, but this should be based on facts and law (12 February 2026).
Core Group Statement for the Interactive dialogue on the oral update of the OHCHR on the human rights situation in the Sudan12/02/2026 14:10:00
Sudan Core Group Statement for the oral update of the OHCHR on the human rights situation in and around El Fasher, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Sudan.
UK to lead multinational cyber defence exercise from Singapore.12/02/2026 13:17:15
The UK will lead the multinational defensive cyber exercise Defence Cyber Marvel (DCM) 2026, a multilateral cyber defence exercise conducted by the British Army Cyber Association.