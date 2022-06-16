Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Joint statement by UK MOD, US DOD, and German Defence Ministry
Joint Statement given yesterday by the United States Department of Defense, the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.
The United States, United Kingdom, and Germany are deeply committed to supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Russia has shifted its focus to the Donbas region, where it is engaging in a systematic long-range rocket and artillery barrage against defensive Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure alike.
To help Ukraine defend its citizens and sovereign territory, the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany have committed to provide Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) with Guided MLRS (GMLRS) rockets. Ukraine has specifically requested this capability, which will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to engage the invading force with accurate fire at ranges of approximately 70 kilometers.
The United States announced on June 1, 2022 that it would provide four M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and GMLRS munitions. On June 6, the United Kingdom announced it would donate three M270 MLRS launchers with GMLRS munitions.
And today, at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, Belgium, Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht announced that Germany would transfer three M270 Mittleres Artillerie Raketen System (MARS) launchers and GMLRS ammunition from Bundeswehr stocks.
The transfer of these MLRS systems, and the associated training our three countries will provide to Ukrainian operators is crucial to Ukraine’s self-defense. The necessary training has already begun on the U.S. HIMARS and UK M270 systems for their deployment in the coming weeks, and training on the German MARS launchers will begin very soon so the systems and their Ukrainian crews can be deployed urgently and without delay.
Invasion of Ukraine
- UK visa support for Ukrainian nationals
- Move to the UK if you're coming from Ukraine
- Homes for Ukraine: record your interest
- Find out about the UK’s response
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-by-uk-mod-us-dod-and-german-defence-ministry
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Defence Secretary meets Joint Expeditionary Force Defence Ministers in Oslo15/06/2022 15:10:00
The Defence Secretary met with Defence Ministers from other Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations this week (14 - 15 June) to discuss their joint approach to shared security threats.
Future of UK Defence Artificial Intelligence Launched15/06/2022 13:25:00
Plans for the future of cutting-edge UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) defence technology have been unveiled in a new strategy published today.
Joint statement by Joint Expeditionary Force Defence Ministers15/06/2022 12:25:00
Ministers released a statement welcoming Finland and Sweden's applications for NATO membership.
Defence Secretary travels to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy10/06/2022 15:33:00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace travelled to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov to discuss Ukraine's efforts to fight off Russia's brutal and unjustified invasion.
Royal Navy Ship makes historic visit to Canada10/06/2022 09:15:00
As part of the UK’s commitment to the Arctic region, HMS Protector has arrived in Montreal, Canada, for the ship’s first ever visit to the country.
Defence Secretary meets European counterparts for talks in Iceland09/06/2022 11:10:00
Ministers from the Northern Group discussed the security of northern Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Science & Technology drive to deliver UK space launch07/06/2022 15:10:00
An ambitious Defence Science & Technology agenda, backed by £2 billion of investment, including an exciting new satellite launch, has been commissioned today.
UK to gift multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine07/06/2022 10:15:00
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that Britain will send M270 launchers, which can strike targets up to 80km away with precision guided rockets.