Joint statement by UK trade unions in solidarity with Ukraine

The TUC supports the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign’s trade union solidarity statement marking the anniversary of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine.

Joint statement

On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine, UK trade unions reaffirm our solidarity with Ukraine, its workers and their unions. Ukraine’s workers are not only defending their country but are standing up for democratic rights, freedoms and labour standards that underpin our movement. We send our greetings to our sister organisations, the FPU and KVPU, and commit our continuing support for them.

As Putin’s war of aggression enters its fifth year, Ukraine’s workers continue to face unrelenting violence. Systematic attacks on the energy system have plunged towns and cities into darkness, shutting schools and hospitals and placing entire communities at risk. Energy workers are restoring power under fire, often at immense personal danger, to keep people safe through severe winter conditions.

Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilians and infrastructure is a grave breach of international law and is deepening Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis as temperatures fall well below freezing.

Working people always bear the heaviest cost of war. On 1 February, fifteen miners were killed when a Russian drone struck their bus in the Pavlohrad district. In territories under Russia’s illegal occupation, reports expose forced labour, the suppression of trade union freedoms and the violent mistreatment of workers, alongside the wider killing and torture of civilians.

Tens of thousands of children have been abducted by Russia and subjected to abuse on an industrial scale. As always, women, oppressed minorities and children also bear the brunt of war.

We stand with Ukrainian unions in their call for the restoration of labour rights and for a socially just reconstruction that embeds collective bargaining and rejects deregulation and privatisation.

We also stand with Ukrainian and other refugees in the UK and insist that their rights and safety are upheld.

The UK trade union movement has a proud history of standing in solidarity with victims of fascism and imperialist aggression.

A victory for Putin’s regime would embolden authoritarian and far-right forces globally.

We therefore reaffirm our support for the Ukrainian people’s right to determine their own future, call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from all occupied territories, and support Ukrainian trade unions’ appeals for the UK to provide the aid necessary to help secure a just and lasting peace.

Paul Nowak, General Secretary, Trades Union Congress

Andrea Egan, General Secretary, UNISON

Sharon Graham, General Secretary, Unite

Gary Smith, General Secretary, GMB

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary, NEU

Joanne Thomas, General Secretary, USDAW

Fran Heathcote, General Secretary, PCS

Jo Grady, General Secretary, UCU

Naomi Pohl, General Secretary, Musicians’ Union

Dave Calfe, General Secretary, ASLEF

Chris Kitchen, General Secretary, NUM