WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Joint statement by UK trade unions in solidarity with Ukraine
The TUC supports the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign’s trade union solidarity statement marking the anniversary of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine.
Joint statement
On the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine, UK trade unions reaffirm our solidarity with Ukraine, its workers and their unions. Ukraine’s workers are not only defending their country but are standing up for democratic rights, freedoms and labour standards that underpin our movement. We send our greetings to our sister organisations, the FPU and KVPU, and commit our continuing support for them.
As Putin’s war of aggression enters its fifth year, Ukraine’s workers continue to face unrelenting violence. Systematic attacks on the energy system have plunged towns and cities into darkness, shutting schools and hospitals and placing entire communities at risk. Energy workers are restoring power under fire, often at immense personal danger, to keep people safe through severe winter conditions.
Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilians and infrastructure is a grave breach of international law and is deepening Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis as temperatures fall well below freezing.
Working people always bear the heaviest cost of war. On 1 February, fifteen miners were killed when a Russian drone struck their bus in the Pavlohrad district. In territories under Russia’s illegal occupation, reports expose forced labour, the suppression of trade union freedoms and the violent mistreatment of workers, alongside the wider killing and torture of civilians.
Tens of thousands of children have been abducted by Russia and subjected to abuse on an industrial scale. As always, women, oppressed minorities and children also bear the brunt of war.
We stand with Ukrainian unions in their call for the restoration of labour rights and for a socially just reconstruction that embeds collective bargaining and rejects deregulation and privatisation.
We also stand with Ukrainian and other refugees in the UK and insist that their rights and safety are upheld.
The UK trade union movement has a proud history of standing in solidarity with victims of fascism and imperialist aggression.
A victory for Putin’s regime would embolden authoritarian and far-right forces globally.
We therefore reaffirm our support for the Ukrainian people’s right to determine their own future, call for the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from all occupied territories, and support Ukrainian trade unions’ appeals for the UK to provide the aid necessary to help secure a just and lasting peace.
Paul Nowak, General Secretary, Trades Union Congress
Andrea Egan, General Secretary, UNISON
Sharon Graham, General Secretary, Unite
Gary Smith, General Secretary, GMB
Daniel Kebede, General Secretary, NEU
Joanne Thomas, General Secretary, USDAW
Fran Heathcote, General Secretary, PCS
Jo Grady, General Secretary, UCU
Naomi Pohl, General Secretary, Musicians’ Union
Dave Calfe, General Secretary, ASLEF
Chris Kitchen, General Secretary, NUM
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Wet weather dampens retail sales in February – CBI Distributive Trades Survey24/02/2026 14:05:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a rapid pace in the year to February, extending a run of weakness that dates back to mid-2023. Sales are expected to decline again next month, albeit at a slower rate, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Distributive Trades Survey.
Energy UK and CBI join forces to call for urgent action on cutting business energy costs24/02/2026 12:15:00
The UK’s leading business and energy trade bodies have come together to warn that persistently high business energy costs are threatening the UK’s global competitiveness, dampening investment plans and putting the brakes on the country’s growth ambitions.
CBI responds to US Supreme Court ruling on 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs23/02/2026 12:15:00
CBI recently (20 February 2026) responded to US Supreme Court ruling on 'Liberation Day' trade tariffs.
Citizens Advice responds to Royal Mail's latest delivery service results23/02/2026 09:05:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, responded to Royal Mail's latest quality of service results, which show Royal Mail did not meet its delivery targets for First or Second class post between October and December 2025
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in January 202620/02/2026 13:17:00
This report was issued in February 2026 and covers the time period 1 January 2026 to 31 January 2026 inclusive.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures on NHS remain relentless with uptick in norovirus a real concern20/02/2026 12:15:00
Despite exceptional demand, overall handover times from ambulances into hospitals have improved on last year.
Home to school transport costs – LGA comment20/02/2026 11:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, commented on estimates by the County Councils Network that the costs of providing school transport for young people with SEND could reach £3.4bn per year by 2030/31
CIPD - NHS National Services Scotland becomes first organisation headquartered and operating wholly in Scotland to achieve esteemed HR recognition20/02/2026 10:05:00
NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) has become the first organisation headquartered and operating wholly in Scotland to be awarded the prestigious People Development Partner status (PDP) by the CIPD for its commitment to developing its HR team.
Audit Wales - Large increase in affordable homes but target will not be met20/02/2026 09:05:00
In September 2024, we reported on the Welsh Government’s affordable homes target. This article gives a high-level update on some key issues.
Manufacturing output decline slows in quarter to February – CBI Industrial Trends Survey19/02/2026 16:05:00
Manufacturing output volumes fell in the three months to February, though at a slower pace than in January – according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS). Manufacturers expect volumes to decline at a similar pace in the three months to May.