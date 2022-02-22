Joint Statement by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, co-Chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement

Joint Statement given yesterday by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP, co-Chairs of the Joint Committee of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Today, the European Union and the United Kingdom held their ninth meeting of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee in Brussels, and updated each other on the state of play in accordance with Article 164 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The meeting focused on citizens' rights and the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland (the ‘Protocol').

Guaranteeing the rights of UK nationals resident in the EU and of EU citizens resident in the UK has always been a top priority for both sides. The implementation of the citizens' rights Part of the Withdrawal Agreement is therefore of particular importance. While most aspects of the citizens' rights Part are being implemented satisfactorily, both sides raised issues requiring further attention.

In relation to the Protocol, Vice-President Šefčovič and Foreign Secretary Truss underlined that the UK and EU share an overriding commitment to protect the Good Friday or Belfast Agreement of 10 April 1998 in all its dimensions. Vice-President Šefčovič and Foreign Secretary Truss took stock of the intensified and constructive talks that have taken place between them over the last months. They underlined the ongoing determination of both parties to ensure that the outstanding issues in the context of the Protocol are addressed, and durable solutions found for the benefit of citizens, businesses and stability in Northern Ireland. In addition, Vice-President Šefčovič and Foreign Secretary Truss reiterated the importance of further engagement, including with the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, and wider Northern Ireland civic society and business.

Vice-President Šefčovič and Foreign Secretary Truss noted that the joint bodies established by the Withdrawal Agreement should meet regularly, and agreed to discuss any point raised by the EU or the UK that is of relevance to the Withdrawal Agreement in general.

