Joint statement following consultations between UK and US Government officials on the Indo-Pacific
On 7-8 March, the United Kingdom and United States held high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific. The U.S. delegation was led by Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and included representatives from the Department of State, Department of Defense, and National Security Council. The UK delegation was led by Deputy National Security Advisor David Quarrey and included representatives from across Her Majesty’s Government. Officials from both governments resolved to broaden and deepen their alignment and cooperation on and in the region. They welcomed growing coordination among allies and partners across the Atlantic and the Pacific. In particular, they noted unprecedented commitments from Indo-Pacific countries—including Japan, Australia, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and Singapore—to support Ukraine and to impose costs on Russia for its brutal and unprovoked attack. They also noted that these steps come at a time when the U.S., UK and European partners are enhancing their engagement with the Indo-Pacific and preparing to meet the challenge of systemic competition with China.
U.S. and UK officials committed to coordinate implementation of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy and the UK’s Indo-Pacific tilt, as set out in its Integrated Review. They noted progress made on AUKUS and reaffirmed their commitment at the highest level to ensuring the delivery of conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines and other advanced capabilities to promote security and stability in the region. They agreed to pursue positive economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific, including through supporting just green transitions as part of the Clean Green Initiative and Build Back Better World agendas; to collaborate on critical and emerging technologies; to ensure economic security; and to oppose economic coercion. They reaffirmed the importance of the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also discussed Hong Kong. In the coming months, the U.S. and the UK will work together to invest in partnerships with the Pacific Islands; to support the centrality of ASEAN and to advance concrete cooperation with ASEAN and its member states; and to enhance ties with India.
To reinforce their commitment and sustain it in the long term, the United States and the United Kingdom agreed to inaugurate a continuing dialogue on the Indo-Pacific. The dialogue will be led in the U.S. Government by the National Security Council and the Department of State and in Her Majesty’s Government by the National Security Secretariat and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.
