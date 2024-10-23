Joint Statement following the meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework

The UK Government and European Commission gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.

The Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework met yesterday, co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and the European Commission.

The co-chairs took stock of the implementation of the Windsor Framework since the last meeting on 18 July 2024. The co-chairs welcomed the operationalisation of tariff rate quotas for certain agricultural products. They discussed the intensive work underway in the areas of agrifood, customs, medicines and trade. They underlined the importance of progressing concrete actions to ensure the full operation of the safeguards and flexibilities of the Windsor Framework for the benefit of people and businesses in Northern Ireland. The co-chairs agreed that further progress would require ongoing commitment and determination, including to deliver tangible practical steps to address outstanding implementation issues.

They noted the importance of continued constructive joint working to support those efforts and monitor progress in looking ahead to forthcoming milestones, to ensure the full, timely and faithful implementation of all the elements of the Framework.

The Committee co-chairs also took stock of the work of the Joint Consultative Working Group and its structured sub-groups, and reiterated the importance of continued joint engagement with Northern Ireland stakeholders.