Joint Statement following the meeting of the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework, 7 May 2026

The UK Government and European Commission gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.

The Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework met in Brussels today, co-chaired by officials from the European Commission and the UK Government.

The co-chairs took stock of the implementation of the Windsor Framework since the last meeting on 3 December 2025. They reaffirmed the importance of continued work to deliver the full, timely, and faithful implementation of the Windsor Framework.

They welcomed the further progress made in the Windsor Framework’s implementation across various areas and noted the remaining work to be undertaken to deliver in full the safeguards underpinning the flexibilities for the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) area, they noted the satisfactory functioning of the SPS inspection facilities and individual labelling requirements, as well as the positive direction in the provision of information in the general SPS certificates. Progress should however continue on the remaining pending issues, including full compliance of certificates, box-level labelling, and ensuring that flexibilities are applied for compliant goods only. They also took note of the robust ongoing preparatory work for the interplay between the Windsor Framework SPS provisions and the future EU-UK SPS Agreement, which is undertaken to fulfil the commitment from the Common Understanding(1) from the EU-UK Summit of 19 May 2025.

The co-chairs also took stock of the ongoing work in the area of customs. They welcomed the finalisation of the work to grant Union representatives access to all relevant UK IT systems. They noted the ongoing discussions at technical level on customs duties of business to consumer parcels. They stressed that further work to ensure that the Windsor Framework arrangements in the customs and trade area are implemented properly should also continue.

They welcomed the technical flexibilities in the functioning of the Duty Reimbursement Scheme for the benefit of Northern Ireland operators whilst maintaining the necessary protection of the Union Single Market.

The co-chairs took stock of the work of the Joint Consultative Working Group and its structured sub-groups, noting its good functioning and the usefulness of the exchange of information.

They reiterated the importance of the joint engagement with Northern Ireland stakeholders, which should continue, thus supporting the advancement of the Windsor Framework implementation.

The co-chairs also noted the conclusion of their work relating to the exchange of views on the implications of the Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Resilience Acts for the proper functioning of the Windsor Framework, in line with Article 13(4) of the Windsor Framework, following on from the delegation of that responsibility by the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. They would report to the Joint Committee co-chairs on their work with a view to advancing the process foreseen under Article 13(4) of the Framework at the next Joint Committee meeting.

(1): Paragraphs 2 and 25 of the Common Understanding.