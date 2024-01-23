Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Joint Statement from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and United States on Additional Strikes Against the Houthis in Yemen
Yesterday, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, at the direction of their respective governments with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 8 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea.
These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners, and are in response to a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing Houthi actions since our coalition strikes on January 11, including anti-ship ballistic missile and unmanned aerial system attacks that struck two U.S.-owned merchant vessels.
Yesterday’s strike specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis’ missile and air surveillance capabilities.
The Houthis’ now more than thirty attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge. Recognizing the broad consensus of the international community, we again acted as part of a coalition of like-minded countries committed to upholding the rules-based order, protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce, and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on mariners and commercial shipping.
Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-australia-bahrain-canada-the-netherlands-united-kingdom-and-united-states-on-additional-strikes-against-the-houthis-in-yemen
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Navy Missile System used to destroy Red Sea drones to be upgraded23/01/2024 10:15:00
Cutting-edge Royal Navy missiles – recently used to shoot down multiple hostile drones in the Red Sea – will receive significant enhancements through an upgrade programme supporting hundreds of UK jobs.
Advanced future military laser achieves UK first19/01/2024 11:22:00
A military laser which could boost the UK Armed Forces with greater accuracy while reducing the reliance on high-cost ammunition has reached its next milestone.
Digital defence transformation boosted by £150 million UK contract17/01/2024 13:10:00
Digital services across Defence will be transformed in a £150 million contract awarded to UK-based technology services provider, Computacenter.
A focus on skills for UK shipbuilding17/01/2024 09:15:00
Applications are now open to join the Skills Delivery Group.
The UK announces 20,000 British Forces to boost NATO in speech15/01/2024 14:10:00
Speaking at Lancaster House today, the Defence Secretary set out his vision for deterring threats, leading among allies, and defending the UK.
Defending Britain from a more dangerous world15/01/2024 12:15:00
Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, delivered a speech at Lancaster House in London.
Polish Armaments Group agrees defence agreements with UK firms15/01/2024 11:22:00
The Polish Navy’s Miecznik (“Swordfish” in Polish) frigates programme will now begin its next phase of development.
North-west plays critical role in Ukraine's fight for freedom12/01/2024 15:20:00
UK defence in the north-west of England benefits from £2.5 billion each year, supporting 16,000 jobs.