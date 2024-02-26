Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Joint Statement from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States on Additional Strikes Against the Houthis in Yemen: 24 February 2024
In response to the Houthis' continued attacks against commercial and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, today the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted an additional round of strikes against several targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
The necessary and proportionate strikes specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across 8 locations in Yemen associated with Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter. These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade, naval vessels, and the lives of innocent mariners in one of the world’s most critical waterways.
These strikes are in response to Houthis’ continued attacks against commercial and naval vessels that have not only endangered international seafarers but the lives of the Yemeni people, including the February 22 missile attack that struck the United Kingdom-owned M/V Islander and injured a crewmember, the February 19 missile attack that nearly struck the U.S.-owned M/V Sea Champion while delivering humanitarian aid to Yemen, the February 19 UAV attack that struck the U.S.-owned M/V Navis Fortuna, and the February 18 missile attack that struck the United Kingdom-owned M/V Rubymar and forced the crew to abandon the ship.
The Houthis’ now more than 45 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November constitute a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response. Our coalition of likeminded countries remains committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on commercial shipping and naval vessels.
Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but we will once again reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to continue to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in the face of continued threats.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-australia-bahrain-denmark-canada-the-netherlands-new-zealand-united-kingdom-and-united-states-on-additional-strikes-agains--2
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK to boost Ukraine's artillery reserves with £245 million munitions package26/02/2024 12:15:00
The UK will spend £245 million throughout the next year to procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition for Ukraine.
Unexploded bomb in Plymouth safely removed during complex disposal operation and major evacuation26/02/2024 10:15:00
More than 100 personnel from the British Army and Royal Navy have been involved in a complex operation to remove a WW2 bomb discovered at a residential property
Joint Statement from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States on Additional Strikes Against the Houthis in Yemen26/02/2024 09:15:00
In response to the Houthis' continued attacks against commercial and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea and surrounding waterways, the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted an additional round of strikes against several targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
HMS Diamond crew celebrated as ship readies to return to operations23/02/2024 13:15:00
The Armed Forces Minister has praised the bravery and tenacity of the crew of HMS Diamond, who have been working hard to patrol the Red Sea.
New UK strategy to deliver drones to armed forces22/02/2024 15:05:00
UK Defence Drone Strategy launched to deliver unified approach to uncrewed systems across all three military services, supported by £4.5 billion of investment.
UK to supply thousands of drones as co-leader of major international capability coalition for Ukraine15/02/2024 10:10:00
The UK and Latvia will jointly lead a capability coalition, which will see thousands of drones supplied to Ukraine, including first-person view (FPV) drones, which have proven highly effective on the battlefield.
Tougher sentences for ‘rough sex’ killers14/02/2024 12:05:00
Cowards who kill their partners with sexual violence will face longer behind bars as the government continues to clamp down on domestic abuse against women.
Scotland boosting UK with more than £2 billion spend in defence annually09/02/2024 13:17:00
Defence spending with UK industry by the Ministry of Defence in Scotland is currently £2.09 billion, official statistics have revealed.