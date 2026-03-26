Joint statement from ICO and Ofcom on age assurance

We have published a joint statement with Ofcom about the main areas of interaction between online safety and data protection as they relate to age assurance. We are working closely together on our shared goal of protecting children from harm online.

The statement is aimed at services likely to be accessed by children that are in scope of the Online Safety Act and UK data protection legislation. It summarises key aspects of existing ICO and Ofcom age assurance policy in a practical way to help organisations comply with both online safety and data protection obligations.

Read the statement in full here.