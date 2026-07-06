HM Treasury
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Joint statement from member countries of the Multilateral Defence Mechanism
Joint statement from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland
Ahead of the Ankara NATO Summit the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland reiterate our shared commitment to strengthen defence financing and improve the cost-efficiency of defence spending to transform our collective defence capabilities. In light of the rapidly evolving international security environment and the consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, we shall act together to be prepared to address future threats. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and resisting Russian aggression.
We are making significant progress to develop the new Multilateral Defence Mechanism together with partners. The MDM is an innovative new financing model intended to accelerate defence investment, stimulate joint procurement, and aggregate demand in critical defence capabilities, with the ultimate objective of meeting the military needs of like-minded allies. We aim to move quickly to formal Treaty negotiations, respecting individual members’ ratification processes, while maintaining the shared ambition of setting up the MDM by 2027. We have benefitted from the support of a wider group of allies in developing the technical details of the model.
To further progress the MDM, the UK, the Netherlands, Finland and Poland will therefore:
- work with core partners to expand the MDM into a broader coalition of participants;
- build on technical development and move to the next phase of mechanism design and development with subscribed partners during the Autumn
- ensure that emerging approaches to international defence financing are aligned and complementary, including by working with other NATO allies on aligning our efforts for increased capability and interoperability
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:
Defence procurement in Europe is too fragmented, expensive and slow. That’s why I’ve been working to establish the Multilateral Defence Mechanism will enhance collaboration, to improve procurement and strengthen our collective deterrence.
In a world which is changing around us, we are strongest when we work in lockstep with our allies. I am glad to welcome Poland to the Multilateral Defence Mechanism to bolster our defences and keep us and our allies safe.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-member-countries-of-the-multilateral-defence-mechanism
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