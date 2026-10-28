HM Treasury
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Joint statement from Multilateral Defence Mechanism members
The UK, Netherlands, Finland and Poland update on next steps for the Multilateral Defence Mechanism
The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Finland, and Poland have been developing, with partners, the Multilateral Defence Mechanism (MDM) to aggregate demand and enable joint procurement across partners. Working even more closely among Allies will help underpin increases in defence capability and value from increased spending. The MDM will reduce costs, give industry greater certainty, deliver much better value for money and improve our joint NATO capabilities, ultimately meeting the military needs of its members. We can announce today that MDM partners will be commencing treaty negotiations, respecting individual members’ national processes, while maintaining the aim of having the MDM up and running in 2027.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-multilateral-defence-mechanism-members
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