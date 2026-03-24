Joint statement from Tallinn Mechanism member states: 10 March 2026

Tallinn Mechanism members recently gave a joint statement in London on 10 March 2026, reaffirming support for Ukraine’s civilian cyber defence.

The Tallinn Mechanism members and observers, and representatives of the Government of Ukraine, gathered at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in London on 9 and 10 March 2026.

Tallinn Mechanism members have once again laid down a commitment to deliver civilian cyber security needs and projects to Ukraine, to support national resilience in the face of persistent state cyber attacks from Russia. €302.6 million has been committed since December 2023 via the Tallinn Mechanism with members to commit additional funds throughout 2026.

As the full-scale war has just entered its fifth year, this marks continued growth in efforts to counter Russia’s ongoing and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. Hybrid activities continue to intensify in both scale and sophistication. As we enter springtime, Ukraine has endured one of the coldest winters on record during which Russia has ruthlessly attacked Critical National Infrastructure, including essential energy and sanitation services, in order to worsen the ongoing humanitarian crises, destroy the morale of the Ukrainian people and undermine confidence in the democratically elected government in Kyiv.

The scale of the conflict continues to be extreme, with Russia attacking Ukraine at an industrial scale. In 2025 alone, 55,000 drones and ballistic missiles were fired at Ukraine. Cyber aggression against civilian entities have long been a tactic to help Russia gain a strategic advantage in the war, employing both espionage and destructive cyber activity to complement the kinetic assaults. Still these attacks are intensifying. Helping protect Ukraine’s civilian cyberspace remains an integral part of support to Ukraine as it defends itself from an illegal war of aggression and readies its institutions for Euro-Atlantic integration. Tallinn Mechanism members and observers stand with Ukraine in these steps, securing democratic institutions and rebuilding and reconstructing the destruction wrought by Russia on civilian infrastructure. We also call on Russia to immediately end its illegal war against Ukraine and to enter serious negotiations towards a lasting peace.

Launched in 2023, the Tallinn Mechanism has become the leading international platform for coordinating civilian cyber support to Ukraine and now comprises 14 member states. Czechia joined the London meeting as the Mechanism’s newest members as of January, with Republic of Korea joining as observer. The Tallinn Mechanism continues to unite governments and international organisations to deliver timely, targeted assistance aligned with Ukraine’s most urgent cyber capability needs, including bilateral agreements to enabling delivery at pace via partner countries.

The Tallinn Mechanism has also recently begun to engage with Cyber Agencies, initially led by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), who support Ukraine’s cyber capabilities through technical advice benefitting Ukraine’s cyber ecosystem by enhancing Tallinn Mechanism project delivery. The Cyber Agencies will be meeting again in the United Kingdom in April 2026 to this end.

In 2026, the Tallinn Mechanism opened to private sector partners to promote cooperation between industry and donor states. Tallinn Mechanism Platform enables private sector partners to deliver work in Ukraine for Tallinn Mechanism Donors, collaborate with the Ukraine Private sector and offer value for money.

As the world faces a new era of hybrid threats, the Tallinn Mechanism stands with Ukraine as a symbol of unity, resilience, and shared security. By defending Ukraine’s digital space, we are also defending the integrity of democratic systems and the safety of citizens across the globe.

The United Kingdom presently hold the rotating lead of the Tallinn Mechanism. In July 2026 this shall be passed to Italy.

Invasion of Ukraine