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Joint Statement from the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes (ICG)
Joint statement regarding the disarmament, demobilization, and cantonment protocol signed between the Congolese authorities and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda-FOCA (FDLR) (17 August 2026).
The United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States, as members of the International Contact Group (ICG) for the Great Lakes region, chaired by France, issue the following statement regarding the disarmament, demobilization, and cantonment protocol signed between the Congolese authorities and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda-FOCA (FDLR).
STARTS
The ICG takes good note of the announcement made on 28 July by the DRC government, that a faction of the FDLR formally accepted and signed a protocol on their disarmament, demobilization, and cantonment.
The ICG urges the Congolese authorities to promptly develop an operational plan and a realistic timeline to implement an effective FDLR neutralization in line with obligations signed in the Washington Agreements and the Disengagement of Forces/Lifting of Defensive Measures of Rwanda (CONOPS) of October 31, 2024, and the Washington agreement of June 27, 2025.
The ICG notes the crucial importance that the Congolese Government implements the protocol. It therefore also urges the Congolese government to clarify the mechanisms for combating impunity, as referred to in the protocol, and to work with MONUSCO as a key partner in implementation. The ICG further underscores that any colocation or operational collaboration with elements of the FDLR is fundamentally at odds with the commitments made in the Washington Accords.
At the same time, the ICG is ready to welcome any concrete steps forward taken by either the DRC or Rwanda, following commitments made in the framework of the peace process.
The ICG urges all parties to the Washington Accords and Doha Framework, as well as the various mediation efforts, including those of the African Union, to continue their efforts to implement the commitments made.
The ICG reminds the parties of their obligation to protect civilians, to comply with Security Council resolutions 2773 and 2808, including full respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to immediately de-escalate the situation.
The ICG also recognizes the prisoner exchange agreement between the DRC and the AFC/M23 as a vital confidence-building measure to de-escalate tension and foster trust between the warring parties. In this regard, the ICG commends the recent transfer facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of individuals released by Congolese authorities to AFC/M23, which is a step in the right direction.
The group also calls on all parties to honour their obligations to respect international humanitarian law and to guarantee full, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access in order for essential aid to be delivered to those in need.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-the-international-contact-group-for-the-great-lakes-icg
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