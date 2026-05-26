10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Joint Statement from the leaders of the E4 + Canada, Australia & New Zealand on the situation in the West Bank
Joint statement from the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the situation in the West Bank.
Over the past few months, the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated significantly. Settler violence is at unprecedented levels. The policies and practices of the Israeli government, including a further entrenchment of Israeli control, are undermining stability and prospects for a two-state solution.
International law is clear: Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. Construction projects in the E1 area would be no exception.
The E1 settlement development would divide the West Bank in two and mark a serious breach of international law.
Businesses should not bid for construction tenders for E1 or other settlement developments. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences of participating in settlement construction including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.
We call on the Government of Israel to end its expansion of settlements and administrative powers, ensure accountability for settler violence and investigate allegations against Israeli forces, respect the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s Holy Sites and the historic status quo arrangements, and lift financial restrictions on the PA and the Palestinian economy. We strongly oppose those, including members of the Israeli government, who argue for annexation and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population.
We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on a negotiated two-state solution in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace and security within secure and recognised borders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-the-leaders-of-the-e4-canada-australia-new-zealand-on-the-situation-in-the-west-bank
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Cost of living boost with free bus travel for children and targeted food tariff cuts21/05/2026 12:10:00
Chancellor to announce ‘Great British Summer Savings’ – a UK wide scheme to help families enjoy this summer.
Largest crackdown on late payments in over 25 years as landmark Bill enters Parliament19/05/2026 15:12:00
Ministers announce the introduction of legislation to tackle late payments and protect small businesses.
PM: "We're in a fight for the soul of this country" as more extremists blocked from coming to the UK ahead of Unite the Kingdom March15/05/2026 14:10:00
Eleven foreign far-right agitators intent on coming to the UK to spew their extremist views have been blocked from entering the country, as the Prime Minister takes action to protect British communities from vile hate.
King's Speech to build a stronger and fairer Britain13/05/2026 09:20:00
The King’s Speech – the second under this government – is expected to unveil over 35 bills and draft bills facing up to the big challenges our country faces and put the UK on a stronger, fairer path that unlocks hope for people across Britain.
PM vows to tear up “status quo” that failed young people on apprenticeships and skills12/05/2026 12:12:00
The Prime Minister will meet with apprentices to underline the Government’s drive to overhaul the apprenticeship system, break down barriers to opportunity for young people and ensure the economy works for people in every part of the country.
New legislation gives Government power to bring British Steel into public ownership11/05/2026 16:22:00
New legislation to be announced in the King's Speech on Wednesday will give government the option to bring British Steel into public ownership.
PM statement to mark eighty-one years since VE Day08/05/2026 11:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement to mark eighty-one years since VE Day.
Prime Minister’s remarks at No10 Tackling Antisemitism Forum: 5 May 202607/05/2026 11:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's remarks at the No10 Tackling Antisemitism Forum (05 May 2026).