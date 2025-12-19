Joint Statement from the Troika Capitals on South Sudan

The Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.

When the Revitalised Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed just over seven years ago, it was hoped that it would bring peace after the country’s initial years of independence were scarred by conflict, including brutal violence against civilians.

Despite the support of the international community, the optimism and relief that followed the R-ARCSS was undeserved. Under the terms of the R-ARCSS, President Kiir should be leading a transitional government of national unity. It does not live up to the name, with the principles of power sharing violated and no meaningful progress towards implementing the agreement. Public resources continue to be misused: public servant salaries are going unpaid and international donors are spending significantly more on delivering basic services to the people of South Sudan than the government is itself. At independence, South Sudan’s oil revenue made it a middle-income country. It is now the world’s poorest, and its most corrupt. The leadership is continuing with destabilising unilateral reshuffles, rather than focusing on governing the country or preparing for elections.

Most seriously, we have seen a return to widespread conflict across the country. It would be tragic for the people of South Sudan if we see a return to the levels of violence of 2013 and 2016. It would also represent a serious setback for South Sudan’s neighbours, already suffering the destabilising influence of the conflict in Sudan.

For the good of the people of South Sudan and for the sake of regional stability, South Sudan’s leaders must urgently reverse course. All parties, especially SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO, must stop armed attacks and immediately return to the nationwide ceasefire and to sustained leader-level dialogue. The transitional government must end its aerial attacks against its own citizens; release political prisoners; use public revenue to pay public sector employees; and fund health, education, and other essential services for its citizens.

Transitional government officials at all levels must also cease interfering in the operations of humanitarian assistance providers and regional and international organizations. The transitional government’s obstruction of departure as well as in-country movements of UN peacekeepers is a prime example of this behaviour and must stop immediately.

All South Sudan’s friends and partners, and especially those neighbouring South Sudan who have the most to lose from the prospect of renewed large-scale conflict, should be united in their messaging – that enough is enough. South Sudan’s leaders must stop the current conflict and focus on restoring the trust of its people and the international community through concrete actions. If they do so, they will attract the world’s support, investment, and respect.