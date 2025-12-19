Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint Statement from the Troika Capitals on South Sudan
The Governments of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued a joint statement on the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.
When the Revitalised Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed just over seven years ago, it was hoped that it would bring peace after the country’s initial years of independence were scarred by conflict, including brutal violence against civilians.
Despite the support of the international community, the optimism and relief that followed the R-ARCSS was undeserved. Under the terms of the R-ARCSS, President Kiir should be leading a transitional government of national unity. It does not live up to the name, with the principles of power sharing violated and no meaningful progress towards implementing the agreement. Public resources continue to be misused: public servant salaries are going unpaid and international donors are spending significantly more on delivering basic services to the people of South Sudan than the government is itself. At independence, South Sudan’s oil revenue made it a middle-income country. It is now the world’s poorest, and its most corrupt. The leadership is continuing with destabilising unilateral reshuffles, rather than focusing on governing the country or preparing for elections.
Most seriously, we have seen a return to widespread conflict across the country. It would be tragic for the people of South Sudan if we see a return to the levels of violence of 2013 and 2016. It would also represent a serious setback for South Sudan’s neighbours, already suffering the destabilising influence of the conflict in Sudan.
For the good of the people of South Sudan and for the sake of regional stability, South Sudan’s leaders must urgently reverse course. All parties, especially SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO, must stop armed attacks and immediately return to the nationwide ceasefire and to sustained leader-level dialogue. The transitional government must end its aerial attacks against its own citizens; release political prisoners; use public revenue to pay public sector employees; and fund health, education, and other essential services for its citizens.
Transitional government officials at all levels must also cease interfering in the operations of humanitarian assistance providers and regional and international organizations. The transitional government’s obstruction of departure as well as in-country movements of UN peacekeepers is a prime example of this behaviour and must stop immediately.
All South Sudan’s friends and partners, and especially those neighbouring South Sudan who have the most to lose from the prospect of renewed large-scale conflict, should be united in their messaging – that enough is enough. South Sudan’s leaders must stop the current conflict and focus on restoring the trust of its people and the international community through concrete actions. If they do so, they will attract the world’s support, investment, and respect.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-the-troika-capitals-on-south-sudan
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Germany passes new law to crack down on people smuggling to UK19/12/2025 15:27:00
People smuggling gangs storing small boats and engines in Germany now face 10 years in jail under new German legislation.
UK sanctions perpetrators of violence against civilians across Syria19/12/2025 13:20:00
Individuals and organisations linked to violence against civilians throughout Syria are today sanctioned by the UK as it continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people.
Celebrating the First Anniversary of UK's Accession to CPTPP18/12/2025 10:10:00
Local business enjoys sweet success in Japan following UK’s access to major trading bloc.
Tokyo Economic Security Forum - Keynote Address17/12/2025 10:25:00
Minister Malhotra, Minister for Indo-Pacific, FCDO, recently delivered a keynote address at the Tokyo Economic Security Forum on 15 December 2025.
Speech by Blaise Metreweli, Chief of SIS, 15 December 202516/12/2025 16:20:00
Blaise Metreweli, Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service on how SIS is keeping the UK safe in a world where the rules of conflict are being rewritten (15 December 2025).
We want to see a UN refocused on its core priorities: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/12/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Leadership for Peace.
Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra visits Japan16/12/2025 10:25:00
UK marks one year of CPTPP as Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra MP visits Japan further deepening economic ties.
MI6 Chief says the “front line is everywhere” in first speech, as the UK faces new “age of uncertainty”15/12/2025 16:20:00
In her first public speech, the new Chief of MI6 Blaise Metreweli will set out how MI6 is tackling new and emerging threats to the UK and its allies.
The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place in Brussels15/12/2025 15:10:00
The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place on 9-10 December. Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in London in 2026.