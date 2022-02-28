Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Joint Statement from UK, Egypt and UNFCCC in response to IPCC Working Group 2 Report
COP President Alok Sharma, COP 27 President Designate Sameh Shoukry and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa's joint statement on the IPCC Working Group 2 Report, which assesses the impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities related to climate change.
We thank the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and its authors for the latest volume of their 6th Assessment Report published today - Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability.
Today’s report shows that the impacts of climate change are already with us and will affect us more severely than previously thought, with the most vulnerable being hardest hit. Human health and livelihoods are being devastated, unique ecosystems are being irreparably damaged, and many species have become extinct. Although the report indicates that adaptation action is taking place in all regions of the world, our attempts at adapting to climate change impacts have fallen short. Adaptation limits have already been reached in places across the globe and more will emerge as temperatures rise especially if 1.5°C of global warming is exceeded. Yet, despite a narrowing window for action, the report gives cause for hope. With a decisive and immediate response, bringing transformational adaptation together with rapid mitigation led by countries’ plans, we can create a climate resilient society, with benefits for all.
As the COP 26 and COP27 Presidencies and UNFCCC secretariat, we are committed to furthering climate action which responds to the science. We must collectively deliver on the Paris Agreement including through the Glasgow Climate Pact, and countries must further strengthen their pledges and urgently implement them at scale in Sharm el-Sheikh and beyond. Developed countries must follow through on their commitment to at least double their climate finance for adaptation to developing countries by 2025 aiming at achieving balance between funding for adaptation and mitigation. The world must make concrete and substantive progress on the Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheikh work programme to implement the Global Goal on Adaptation. We must also act with urgency to put in place the technical and financial support to deal with loss and damage, including through the Santiago Network and Glasgow Dialogue. We must urgently accelerate our efforts to keep 1.5 in reach through revisiting and strengthening 2030 targets, delivering support, investment and employment opportunities.
We all must respond to this report by collectively honouring the commitments made under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, delivering on the Glasgow Climate Pact now and through COP27 and beyond to ensure we can build a sustainable, climate resilient world.
Signed:
Alok Sharma, COP President
Sameh Shoukry, COP 27 President Designate
Patricia Espinosa, UNFCCC Executive Secretary
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-from-uk-egypt-and-unfccc-in-response-to-ipcc-working-group-2-report
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
New National Security College founded to boost UK and Australian National Security28/02/2022 13:20:00
A new UK College for National Security has been created as part of the UK Government Campus.
New plans to increase Civil Service diversity and better represent the people it serves25/02/2022 14:43:00
As promised in the Declaration on Government Reform, the Government has published the Civil Service Diversity & Inclusion strategy.
COP26 President visits Viet Nam and Indonesia to progress putting the Glasgow Climate Pact into action18/02/2022 14:05:00
COP26 President Alok Sharma visited Viet Nam and Indonesia as part of the UK’s work to progress commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26
Government to review UK approach to future biological security17/02/2022 13:38:00
The Government is asking for health and security experts to inform the refresh of the UK's Biological Security Strategy.
Cabinet Office minister visits Europe’s largest creative hub10/02/2022 15:15:15
Minister Adams toured Europe’s largest community of independent artists and businesses as it expands to Yorkshire, facilitated by a £20 million Levelling Up grant.
Assessment of the UK’s national geospatial data published09/02/2022 11:25:00
The Geospatial Commission delivers an assessment of the current state of the UK’s public sector geospatial data.
MoJ creating more than 2,000 jobs across England and Wales to spread opportunity02/02/2022 12:27:00
Seven new regional Ministry of Justice (MoJ) offices will be opened across England and Wales, the Deputy Prime Minister has announced as the Government continues to level up communities.
Building a cyber-resilient public sector27/01/2022 11:43:00
Speech given recently (25 January 2022) by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay on the launch of the Government Cyber Security Strategy.
First ever Government Cyber Security Strategy to step up Britain’s defence and resilience25/01/2022 11:15:00
Britain’s public services will be strengthened to further protect them from the risk of being shut down by hostile cyber threats, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay will say today.