Joint Statement: General Election 2024

Statement from Donna Jones, APCC Chair and PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and Emily Spurrell, APCC Director and PCC for Merseyside

“On behalf of Police and Crime Commissioners, Deputy Mayors and Chairs of Authorities we congratulate the new government. As the voice of the public in policing, PCCs hope to play a key role in supporting delivery of the new government’s commitments on community policing and criminal justice - to reduce crime, make our communities safer and improve the court system.”