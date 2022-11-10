Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Joint statement of intent from the for Agile Nations Working Group on Cyber Security for Consumer Connected Products
UK, Canada and Singapore agree to work together to promote and support cyber security measures for internet connected products.
The continued growth in network connectable (also known as Internet of Things, or ‘IoT’) products offers great benefits to citizens, and a revolution in connectivity. However, many of these products currently lack even basic cyber security provisions. The result is that consumers’ security, privacy and safety are at risk, with the wider economy vulnerable to large-scale cyber-attacks that can be launched through insecure IoT.
The governments of Canada, Singapore and the United Kingdom are united in our belief that connected products offer tremendous economic and social benefits, and that appropriate cyber security requirements must be built into these products from the design stage, rather than placing this burden on consumers. Our approach supports growth and innovation, and allows citizens to benefit from the remarkable opportunities offered by this connected revolution.
To protect consumers across the globe requires coordinated efforts from like-minded governments, academia, and civil society. Our three governments are working together to promote and support the development of international standards and industry guidance, to foster innovation, and to encourage approaches that incorporate internationally recognised security requirements and avoid fragmentation. Through this global alignment we can reduce duplication of testing and similar assessments and the challenge for industry of needing to apply to multiple schemes underpinned by identical or very similar requirements.
We endorse the emerging baseline security requirements for these products, and encourage international recognition and alignment with them. We are united in our view that international standards can facilitate strong security practices and we encourage the adoption of international standards to mitigate these cyber risks. We are committing to continue working closely together, and we will continue to promote global alignment on best practices and encourage the recognition of aligned schemes to reduce unnecessary barriers to trade and industry.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-of-intent-from-the-for-agile-nations-working-group-on-cyber-security-for-consumer-connected-products
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Outstanding collection of Joseph Wolf animal drawings at risk of leaving the UK07/11/2022 16:10:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a set of 120 original drawings of animals by Joseph Wolf.
Creative businesses across the UK receive funding boost and government backing to spur future growth04/11/2022 14:20:00
Six English regions outside London to benefit from £17.5 million to help scale up creative businesses and increase job opportunities.
Pre-Raphaelite painting by Rebecca Solomon at risk of leaving the UK02/11/2022 16:05:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on a painting titled A Young Teacher by Rebecca Solomon
Rare Victoria Cross awarded following Far East battles in Second World War at risk of leaving the UK28/10/2022 16:10:00
Only Victoria Cross awarded to the Royal Air Force in Far East campaign could leave UK
Help for vulnerable people to spot disinformation and boost online safety28/10/2022 12:10:00
Elderly, disabled and other vulnerable people will get better support to stay safe online and avoid being misled by disinformation thanks to a funding boost from the government to mark UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week.
Painting of 18th century cricketers at risk of leaving the UK17/10/2022 10:20:00
A temporary export bar has been placed on The Cricketers (Ralph Izard & Friends) by Benjamin West, worth £1,215,000.
Government announces cutting-edge new telecoms lab for Solihull14/10/2022 14:20:00
Tech Minister Damian Collins attends Birmingham Tech Festival and announces new UK Telecoms Lab for Solihull.
Huawei legal notices issued13/10/2022 13:20:00
Legal notices issued to 35 UK operators as government responds to consultation on Huawei