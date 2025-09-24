Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint statement: offer to assist with treatments of patients from Gaza in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem
UK and partners call on Israel to restore the medical corridor to the West Bank for vital healthcare
As the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip continues to unfold, there is an urgent need to scale up medical treatment of patients from Gaza.
We, the undersigned, stand ready to provide support in the form of e.g. financial contributions, provision of medical staff or equipment needed for the treatment of patients from Gaza in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory.
We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza in line with Israel’s obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law; to urgently and fully enable the UN and other humanitarian partners to do their life-saving work in Gaza; and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2286 (2016) to ensure that medical personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties are respected and protected, their safe and unimpeded passage is facilitated, along with their equipment, transport, and supplies.
This statement has been signed by:
- The Foreign Ministers of Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom
- The Ministers of Development Cooperation of Finland and the Netherlands
- The EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-offer-to-assist-with-treatments-of-patients-from-gaza-in-the-occupied-west-bank-including-east-jerusalem--2
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
I stand before you today, beneath the emblem of the United Nations, to confirm the historic decision of the British government to recognise the state of Palestine: UK Statement at the High-Level Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution23/09/2025 16:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the High-Level International Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.
We must step up our efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls, because everyone has the right to live in freedom from fear: UK Statement at the UNGA 80 side event on Beijing +3023/09/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by The Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at the UNGA 80 side event on Beijing +30.
Flatmates, fridges and food safety: The Food Standards Agency’s guide for students in the kitchen23/09/2025 13:05:00
With thousands of students settling into shared accommodation across the UK this September, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) is reinforcing essential food safety advice to help young adults stay healthy in challenging kitchen environments.
Government supports top students out of Gaza to take up UK scholarships23/09/2025 12:12:00
Foreign and Education Secretaries announce Gazan students will arrive in the UK to take places at universities following government support to help them leave Gaza
UK Anti-Corruption Champion visits British Virgin Islands23/09/2025 10:25:00
Baroness Hodge is visiting the BVI to assess progress on financial transparency.
UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Statement for the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine22/09/2025 16:20:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
UN General Assembly: Foreign Secretary says global action will help drive UK government priorities22/09/2025 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary calls for action on security, migration, climate, economic growth and development at her first UNGA meeting as Foreign Secretary.
UK formally recognises Palestinian State22/09/2025 12:25:00
The UK has formally recognised Palestine to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people.
UK sanctions Georgia-linked supporters of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine22/09/2025 11:10:00
The UK has announced new sanctions targeting Georgia-linked supporters of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.