Joint statement: offer to assist with treatments of patients from Gaza in the Occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem

As the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip continues to unfold, there is an urgent need to scale up medical treatment of patients from Gaza.

We, the undersigned, stand ready to provide support in the form of e.g. financial contributions, provision of medical staff or equipment needed for the treatment of patients from Gaza in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory.

We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza in line with Israel’s obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law; to urgently and fully enable the UN and other humanitarian partners to do their life-saving work in Gaza; and in line with UN Security Council resolution 2286 (2016) to ensure that medical personnel exclusively engaged in medical duties are respected and protected, their safe and unimpeded passage is facilitated, along with their equipment, transport, and supplies.

This statement has been signed by: