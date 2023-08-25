Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
Joint statement on data scraping and data protection
The Information Commissioner’s Office and eleven other data protection and privacy authorities from around the world yesterday published a joint statement calling for the protection of people’s personal data from unlawful data scraping taking place on social media sites.
Data scraping is an automated way to pull large amounts of information from the web. Scraping from social media creates privacy risks and potential harms, such as the information people post online being used for reasons they don’t expect, exploited in cyberattacks or used for identity fraud.
The joint statement published yesterday sets expectations for how social media companies should protect people’s data from unlawful data scraping. It also recommends steps people can take to minimise risks when sharing information online.
“This joint statement helps provide certainty, and consistency across borders, in how data protection applies to information people post online. Organisations must have a lawful reason for collecting and using people’s data, even when it is publicly available.
“Social media companies have obligations under UK data protection law to protect the information people post on their platforms.
“We are seeing increased reports of mass data scraping from social media and remind organisations that such incidents may require reporting to the ICO as a personal data breach.”
- Stephen Bonner, ICO Deputy Commissioner for Regulatory Supervision
The joint statement is signed by twelve authorities brought together by the Global Privacy Assembly. Social media companies are invited to respond and demonstrate how they protect people from unlawful scraping.
The signatories of the joint statement are:
- Office of the Australian Information Commissioner
- Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada
- Information Commissioner’s Office – United Kingdom
- Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data – Hong Kong, China
- Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner – Switzerland
- Datatilsynet – Norway
- Office of the Privacy Commissioner – New Zealand
- Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio – Columbia
- Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner
- CNDP (Commission Nationale de contrôle de la protection des Données à caractère Personnel) - Morocco
- AAIP (Agency for Access to Public Information) - Argentina
- INAI (National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Personal Data Protection) - Mexico
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/08/joint-statement-on-data-scraping-and-data-protection/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
One in three young people falling prey to ‘text pests‘ as ICO calls for victims to come forward22/08/2023 14:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today launched a call for victims of so-called ‘text pests’ to come forward to help the regulator gather evidence of the impact of this illegal behaviour.
ICO consultation on the draft biometric data guidance18/08/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is producing guidance on biometric data and biometric technologies.
ICO response to a data breach at Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies15/08/2023 14:10:00
Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have announced a data breach relating to responses for Freedom of Information (FOI) requests for crime statistics, issued between April 2021 and March 2022.
“We are continuing to deliver for the public” – ICO publishes practice recommendations and enforcement notices on FOI10/08/2023 16:10:00
The ICO has today published action on five public bodies – Liverpool City Council, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the Ministry of Defence and the Environment Agency - for failures to meet expected standards in responding to Freedom of Information Act requests.
ICO statement in response to reports of a data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland10/08/2023 12:25:00
ICO statement given yesterday in response to reports of a data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
ICO and CMA: Harmful online design encourages consumers to hand over personal information09/08/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are calling for businesses to stop using harmful website designs that can trick consumers into giving up more of their personal data than they would like.
It’s time to end damaging website design practices that may harm your users09/08/2023 13:15:00
A joint blog from Stephen Almond, ICO’s Executive Director for Regulatory Risk and Will Hayter, CMA’s Senior Director in the Digital Markets Unit.
‘Hang up, report them to us – you don’t owe nuisance callers your time’04/08/2023 10:05:00
ICO advice to people receiving cold calls, as government looks to ban cold calls on financial products