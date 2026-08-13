Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint statement on executions in Iran
Joint statement from the United Kingdom, Albania, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, the High Representative of the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
We condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing executions of protesters and use of the death penalty by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The use of capital punishment to silence dissent, intimidate communities, and punish individuals exercising their human rights can never be justified. The people of Iran must be free to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear.
We call on Iran to immediately end the use of the death penalty and release all those arbitrarily detained.
We further call on Iran to listen to the voice of its people as they demand change, and to take meaningful steps toward ensuring respect for human rights.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-executions-in-iran
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Much more must be done to prevent and prosecute acts of violence in the West Bank: UK statement at the UN Security Council13/08/2026 10:10:10
Statement given recently by Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.
The UK remains concerned by reports of systematic ill-treatment of prisoners of war and civilian detainees, by Russian authorities: UK statement at the UN Arria meeting on Ukraine11/08/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Arria meeting on Implementing international humanitarian law: prisoners of war, civilian detainees and foreign fighters, in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
18th anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion of Georgia: Joint Statement07/08/2026 14:10:00
The UK has joined France, Germany and Italy in condemning Russia’s ongoing activities in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
We call on the transitional government of South Sudan to cooperate fully with UNMISS: UK statement at the UN Security Council07/08/2026 12:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Kate Foster, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on South Sudan.
UK continues crackdown on Russia with tough new sanctions06/08/2026 16:10:00
The UK government continues to demonstrate unwavering support for Ukraine as Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband unleashes his first major Russia sanctions package.
The United Kingdom remains resolute in our commitment to working with partners to combat terrorism in all its forms: UK statement at the UN Security Council06/08/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jess Jambert-Gray, Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.
Time is not on Russia's side: UK statement to the OSCE30/07/2026 16:20:00
Senior Military Advisor, Col Joby Rimmer, yesterday marked the close of the trimester by condemning Russia's continued war against Ukraine, its drone incursions into Romanian airspace and the strike on Latvia's Consulate in Sloviansk, and reaffirms the UK's ironclad support for Ukraine.
Russia’s history of disregarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbours: UK statement to the OSCE30/07/2026 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland argued that Russia’s war against Ukraine reflects a long-standing pattern of challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighbouring states.
Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and France on Wildfires and Action on Climate Change30/07/2026 10:15:00
The UK and France committed to strengthening cooperation to anticipate, prevent and respond to climate-related risks, particularly wildfires, and called for greater international action to tackle climate change and build resilience.