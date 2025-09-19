Joint statement on government-industry supplier meeting regarding Jaguar Land Rover cyber incident

Please see below a joint statement from DBT and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders following a meeting on the Jaguar Land Rover cyber incident.

The recent cyber incident is having a significant impact on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and on the wider automotive supply chain.

The Government, including government cyber experts, are in contact with the company to support the task of restoring production operations, and are working closely with JLR to understand any impacts on the supply chain.

On Friday 19 September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) held an extraordinary meeting of its Automotive Components Section, which was attended by Department for Business and Trade (DBT) officials.

This allowed us to listen to suppliers directly and understand the challenges and concerns they are facing.