Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint statement on Israel's Death Penalty Bill: 29 March 2026
Statement given recently (29 March 2026) by the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom on Israel's Death Penalty Bill.
We, the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, express our deep concern about a bill that would significantly expand the possibilities to impose the death penalty in Israel and that could be voted into law next week. We are particularly worried about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill. The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel’s commitments with regards to democratic principles.
The death penalty is an inhumane and degrading form of punishment without any deterring effect. This is why we oppose the death penalty, whatever the circumstances around the world. The rejection of the death penalty is a fundamental value that unites us.
We urge the Israeli decision makers in Knesset and Government to abandon these plans.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-israels-death-penalty-bill-29-march-2026
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Paris and London reaffirm their commitment to food security, high standards and closer bilateral cooperation30/03/2026 15:14:00
Environment Secretary meets the French Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty in Paris on 12 February
Entry/Exit System: New EU border checks for Brits this Easter30/03/2026 14:14:00
Brits reminded to be aware of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) when travelling to the EU this Easter and to follow travel operator guidance.
Joint Statement of G7 Foreign Ministers on Iran27/03/2026 17:20:00
A joint statement of G7 Foreign Ministers following the G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Vaux-de-Cernay
Russia’s illegal occupation of Crimea and continued aggression against Ukraine: UK statement to the OSCE27/03/2026 15:32:00
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, condemns Russia’s attempts to justify its illegal occupation of Crimea. He reaffirms that Crimea is Ukraine and calls on Russia to end its occupation and cease its wider war of aggression (26 March 2026).
The UK-Madagascar Trade Partnership Offer27/03/2026 14:10:00
Madagascar benefits from a generous UK Trade Preference Scheme, giving thousands of products tariff‑free access to the UK market. Learn how to access it here.
UK crackdown on vile scam centres steps up with sanctions on illicit crypto network26/03/2026 17:30:00
The UK has taken further action against a network that operates illegal scam centres across Southeast Asia.
UK Explanation of Vote on the Declaration of the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest Crime Against Humanity26/03/2026 14:10:00
Explanation of Vote by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, on the UN General Assembly resolution on the Declaration of the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest Crime Against Humanity (25 March 2026).
The UK will not cease in our support for Ukraine and its people: UK statement at the UN Security Council24/03/2026 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement24/03/2026 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom in response to two individuals being charged on suspicion of providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service.