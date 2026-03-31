Joint statement on Israel's Death Penalty Bill: 29 March 2026

Statement given recently (29 March 2026) by the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom on Israel's Death Penalty Bill.

We, the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, express our deep concern about a bill that would significantly expand the possibilities to impose the death penalty in Israel and that could be voted into law next week. We are particularly worried about the de facto discriminatory character of the bill. The adoption of this bill would risk undermining Israel’s commitments with regards to democratic principles.

The death penalty is an inhumane and degrading form of punishment without any deterring effect. This is why we oppose the death penalty, whatever the circumstances around the world. The rejection of the death penalty is a fundamental value that unites us.

We urge the Israeli decision makers in Knesset and Government to abandon these plans.

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