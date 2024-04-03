Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
As regulators we are committed to ensuring the highest standards of care. We support the implementation of Martha's Rule to empower patients, people who use services and their families and carers to seek an urgent review if their health or condition deteriorates. Ensuring their interests are at the heart of decision-making is key to safe, effective, and kind care.
Martha's Rule reinforces the fundamental principles of listening to people who use health and care services and their families, and acting on what they say. Actively involving people in their care decisions and addressing their concerns promptly is critical to safety. It supports care that is person-centred, responsive, and aligned with high standards of professional practice.
We welcome the way that Martha's Rule emphasises effective teamwork, mutual respect, and open communication. The emphasis on professionals working together encourages active listening, promotes person-centred care and supports a culture of learning and improvement.
Martha's Rule aligns with the NMC's Code and the GMC's Good Medical Practice, which set out the standards of care and behaviour expected of all the professions we regulate. These emphasise the importance of people being at the centre of services, listening and communication, and effective multidisciplinary working. It also supports our ambition for open cultures. In ensuring that families are at the heart of care and recognising the importance of listening and acting in response to their concerns, Martha's Rule also reflects the vital role that people's experiences have in CQC's assessment of quality and safety.
We look forward to working together, along with professionals, people they care for and their families and carers, to ensure the successful implementation and oversight of Martha's Rule.
Andrea Sutcliffe CBE, Chief Executive and Registrar, NMC
Charlie Massey, Chief Executive and Registrar, GMC
Ian Trenholm, Chief Executive, CQC
Find out more
Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC)
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/joint-statement-marthas-rule-nmc-gmc-and-cqc
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC02/04/2024 16:25:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.
Tell us what your maternity care was like for you in 202406/03/2024 13:05:00
CQC's 2024 national maternity survey is happening soon. The survey is carried out every year. It asks women and other people who have used maternity services about their experience of maternity care.
Our new assessment approach: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts04/03/2024 12:20:00
As a part of introducing our new approach, we plan to start work on well-led assessments for NHS trusts which have been developed in collaboration with NHS England.
Working with National Voices and the Point of Care Foundation on Regulators’ Pioneer Fund project21/02/2024 12:05:00
In September 2023, the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund awarded us a grant of £635,394.
National survey shows some improvement in maternity experiences, but help not always available when needed09/02/2024 16:05:00
Findings from a survey of more than 25,500 women and people who used NHS maternity services in 2023 indicate some aspects of care have improved in the past year, but many maternity care experiences are still less positive than they were five years ago.
Secretary of State commissions CQC to conduct rapid review into Nottingham mental health services02/02/2024 10:25:00
Victoria Atkins MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has commissioned us to conduct a special review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust under Section 48 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.
Update on implementing our local authority assessments: January 202430/01/2024 14:20:00
In December, we published our updated guidance for local authorities ahead of starting our local authority assessments.
Government orders NHS trust review following Nottingham killings29/01/2024 13:12:00
Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins has ordered a special review into Nottinghamshire Healthcare Foundation Trust which treated Valdo Calocane.