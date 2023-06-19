Welsh Government
Joint Statement on new Bus Transition Fund
A joint statement given recently (16 June 2023) from Welsh Government, TfW, WLGA, Association of Transport Co- ordinating Officers (ATCO), Confederation of Passenger Transport and Coach and Bus Association Cymru.
Bus services are vital. They tie our communities together and are a lifeline for some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in our communities. They help us travel for work, family and leisure.
The Bus Transition Fund – developed collaboratively by Local Authorities, Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and the industry will replace the Bus Emergency Scheme which comes to an end on 24 July.
It will provide immediate financial support to bus operators in Wales so that those vital services can continue
As Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters announced on Tuesday, May 23, the Welsh Government is making £46m available from bus budgets to support BES and the Bus Transition Fund arrangements for the whole financial year.
This funding will also keep the strategic TrawsCymru services running.
Over the last few months, we’ve been working hard with the Regional Network Planning Teams, and operators, to plan and cost a network of bus services which can be delivered when the emergency funding ends.
We believe the funding available will ensure that the majority of the current services will be protected across Wales and we have asked the Regional Planning Teams and TfW to prepare an overview of changes to services.
Although some services may change to reflect different travel patterns following the pandemic.
This work will be done at pace so that any potential future network changes are communicated with as much notice as possible.
We will continue to work together to develop a longer-term sustainable funding model that bridges the gap to franchising.
