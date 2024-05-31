Joint statement on sanctions targeting unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and the EU gave a statement on their recent sanctions designations on actors and entities involved in the unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the High Representative of the European Union, and the Secretary of State of the United States of America affirm that the recent sanctions designations by each of our governments represent a coordinated effort to hold the DPRK and Russia to account and to impose costs on actors and entities involved in the unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia for use in attacking Ukraine.

Our governments stand in resolute opposition to these continued arms transfers, which Russia has used to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, prolonging the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

We are gravely concerned by the deepening DPRK-Russia cooperation in flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and condemn Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council resolution that would have extended the mandate of the UN 1718 Committee Panel of Experts.

By the use of its veto, Russia has sought to deprive all UN Member States of the objective and independent information and guidance they need to implement binding Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK which all remain in effect.

We call on the DPRK and Russia to cease unlawful arms transfers and urge the DPRK to take concrete steps towards abandoning all nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

We urge the DPRK to respond to the numerous and genuine offers to return to diplomacy, the only path to an enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula.