Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint statement on sanctions targeting unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia
Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, and the EU gave a statement on their recent sanctions designations on actors and entities involved in the unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the High Representative of the European Union, and the Secretary of State of the United States of America affirm that the recent sanctions designations by each of our governments represent a coordinated effort to hold the DPRK and Russia to account and to impose costs on actors and entities involved in the unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia for use in attacking Ukraine.
Our governments stand in resolute opposition to these continued arms transfers, which Russia has used to strike Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, prolonging the suffering of the Ukrainian people.
We are gravely concerned by the deepening DPRK-Russia cooperation in flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and condemn Russia’s veto of the UN Security Council resolution that would have extended the mandate of the UN 1718 Committee Panel of Experts.
By the use of its veto, Russia has sought to deprive all UN Member States of the objective and independent information and guidance they need to implement binding Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK which all remain in effect.
We call on the DPRK and Russia to cease unlawful arms transfers and urge the DPRK to take concrete steps towards abandoning all nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and related programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.
We urge the DPRK to respond to the numerous and genuine offers to return to diplomacy, the only path to an enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-sanctions-targeting-unlawful-transfer-of-arms-from-the-dprk-to-russia
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
North Korea ballistic missile launches on 30 May 2024: FCDO statement31/05/2024 15:05:00
Following North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 30 May, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson gave a statement.
UK statement on the guilty verdict of the 'NSL 47' in Hong Kong30/05/2024 16:20:00
Minister for the Indo-Pacific issued the following statement on the guilty verdict of the 'NSL 47' in Hong Kong.
21 girls win opportunity to become Ambassadors For A Day30/05/2024 09:25:00
Ambassador For A Day competition celebrates the potential of girls aged 15-18 and gives them the opportunity to shadow heads of diplomatic missions for one day.
Review into Alderney camps determines truth around death toll during Nazi occupation22/05/2024 14:05:00
An expert review of evidence has sought to give the most accurate possible assessment of how many prisoners and labourers died on Alderney between 1941 to 1945.
North Korea ballistic missile launches on 17 May : FCDO statement17/05/2024 16:45:00
Following North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 17 May, an FCDO spokesperson made the below statement.
UK reaffirms 2030 Roadmap commitments at high level dialogue with India in London17/05/2024 16:15:00
Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Shri Vinay Kwatra, Indian Foreign Secretary met in London on 17 May for the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue.
UK aid delivered to Gaza shore17/05/2024 15:15:00
4,000 shelter kits delivered over the US-built temporary pier today
UK and partners target Russia-DPRK ‘arms-for-oil’ trade with new sanctions17/05/2024 14:15:00
The UK, alongside international partners, announces a new package of sanctions to target Russia and North Korea (DPRK)’s illicit arms-for-oil partnership.