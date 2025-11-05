Joint statement on social protection in fragile and conflict-affected settings

Joint statement from Rt Hon Baroness Chapman of Darlington and H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama on the launch of a global agenda by the UK and Somalia to scale up social protection in fragile settings, supporting peace, resilience and recovery.

Yesterday we are proud to launch the Outcome Document of the High-Level Panel on Social Protection in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings, presenting a Catalytic Agenda for peace, stability, and resilience.

Across the world, one in four people now live in places shaped by conflict and fragility. These are the places where poverty is deepest, climate shocks hit hardest, and the risk of forced migration continues to rise. The Panel was established in response to growing evidence that social protection – local support delivered primarily through a country’s own systems – is among the most effective investments in stability and peace. It helps families withstand hardship and rebuild their lives with dignity, while strengthening the trust between people and the state on which lasting recovery depends.

The Catalytic Agenda sets out a pathway to action. It calls on governments, development partners, international organisations, and civil society to act with urgency and ambition - to recognise the role that social protection systems play in peacebuilding, recovery, and sustainable development.

We thank our panel members and all those who contributed evidence, ideas, and experience to this work. Your engagement has shaped a shared understanding of what is needed and how to achieve it. When countries invest in social protection, even in the most challenging places, they invest in the stability of our shared world – and in the peace and dignity every person deserves.

Read the full report on Social Protection for Stability: A Catalytic Agenda.