10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Joint Statement on Teachers' Pay: 13 July 2023
- Also published by:
- Department for Education
The Prime Minister, the Education Secretary, the General Secretaries of the four education unions and General Secretary Elect of NEU made a joint statement on Teachers' pay.
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, the Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan, the General Secretaries of the four education unions - Mary Bousted, Kevin Courtney, Geoff Barton, Paul Whiteman and Patrick Roach - and General Secretary Elect of NEU, Daniel Kebede, said:
This is the largest ever recommendation from the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB). A 6.5% increase for teachers and school leaders recognises the vital role that teachers play in our country and ensures that teaching will continue to be an attractive profession. The Government has accepted the STRB’s recommendation and has agreed to bring forward wider reforms to reduce teacher and leader workload in partnership with all four unions.
Importantly, the Government’s offer is properly funded for schools. The Government has committed that all schools will receive additional funding above what was proposed in March - building on the additional £2 billion given to schools in the Autumn Statement. The Government will also provide a hardship fund of up to £40 million to support those schools facing the greatest financial challenges.
ASCL, NAHT, NASUWT and NEU will now put this deal to members, with a recommendation to accept the STRB recommendation. This deal will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with government.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-teachers-pay-13-july-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement on public sector pay review: 13 July 202313/07/2023 16:05:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a speech on the public sector pay review.
Prime Minister: NATO must learn lessons from Putin's barbaric tactics in Ukraine11/07/2023 12:10:00
As the world passes the grim milestone of 500 days since Putin’s full-scale, illegal invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders will gather in Lithuania today (Tuesday) to put the alliance on the right path to face down the threats of the future.
PM meeting with President Biden of the United States: 10 July 202310/07/2023 13:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Downing Street this morning.
Major agreement to deliver new cancer vaccine trials07/07/2023 14:15:00
Ground-breaking new cancer treatments have moved a step closer with the signing of a major agreement between the government and BioNTech SE.
PM call with the President of the United Arab Emirates: 7 July 202305/07/2023 16:15:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, this morning.
PM meeting with Prime Minister of Bahrain: 3 July 202304/07/2023 13:20:00
The Prime Minister yesterday hosted the Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, at Downing Street.
PM speech launching the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan: 30 June 202330/06/2023 14:30:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's speech launching the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.